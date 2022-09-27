WWE is the most popular professional wrestling promotion to ever exist. Over the years, the company has produced global icons like The Rock, John Cena, and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Considering the growth of the promotion over the years, one could safely rely on its profitable future. One might also think of investing in some shares of the company.

If you're curious if one can actually buy WWE shares, we've got you covered.

Can one purchase WWE shares?

Fortunately, the answer is yes. As per their official website, stocks can be purchased through any brokerage or online investing service. Prices may vary according to conditions like time and location.

WWE became a publicly traded company in 1999 and initially charged $17 per share. As of now, the share price is over $67. Hopefully, the price will continue to rise in the future.

WWE has seen an incredible resurgence in 2022

The year started off hot with the Day 1 premium live event. Fans saw Brock Lesnar's shocking WWE Championship win.

At Royal Rumble 2021, Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar won their respective Royal Rumble matches to secure their spots on the Grandest Stage of Them All. At Elimination Chamber, Bianca Belair outlasted five other women to become the official challenger for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38.

The Show of Shows was like no other. Fans saw the monumental return of Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul's in-ring debut, and the in-ring return of Stone Cold Steve Austin and Vince McMahon. Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns competed in the Biggest Match in WrestleMania History where The Tribal Chief became the undisputed world champion.

Austin Theory shocked fans by winning the Money in the Bank briefcase while Liv Morgan finally became a headliner. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins stole the show at Hell in a Cell by contesting a five-star match.

SummerSlam 2022 saw the return of Bayley while Lesnar and Reigns concluded their long-term rivalry. Bobby Lashley defeated Austin Theory to continue his reign as the United States Champion.

At Clash at the Castle, fans saw a classic confrontation between Sheamus and Gunther and also witnessed an epic effort from Drew McIntyre in an attempt to dethrone Roman Reigns.

At Extreme Rules, the company has already finalized exciting stipulations such as Extreme Rules, Fight Pit, and a Strap Match.

