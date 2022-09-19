5 ways Logan Paul could defeat Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Logan Paul recently invited Roman Reigns to the IMPAULSIVE podcast where he called out the WWE Universal Champion. They continued their conflict on SmackDown, where a press conference featuring the two was finalized.

At the conference, Triple H officially announced that the two will square off at Crown Jewel 2022 in November.

While it doesn't look like The Tribal Chief will lose his titles anytime soon, it is certainly possible. He could also lose the match without being dethroned as champion.

Here are five ways Logan Paul could defeat Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

#5. The Bloodline gets involved

The Bloodline is stronger than ever

The Bloodline has dominated the landscape of WWE for years. The group has been responsible for several of Reigns' successful title defenses.

If the company is planning to continue the rivalry between the two mega stars beyond Crown Jewel, it might also book an unclear finish to the match. In that case, Sami Zayn, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa won't let their stablemate lose at the event.

The bout could realistically end in a disqualification where Logan Paul will pick up the win. Roman Reigns' title reign will remain intact.

#4. Count-out victory?

Betwrestling.com @BetWrestling Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul would be an incredible outing and truly test the skill, athleticism and “steel reserve” of both WWE Superstars. Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul would be an incredible outing and truly test the skill, athleticism and “steel reserve” of both WWE Superstars. https://t.co/TJCswNwydR

Over the years, WWE has found several ways to make the champion lose the match without having to lose the title. One such way is a count-out victory for the challenger.

Logan Paul is known for outperforming expectations. He proved his worth by giving an excellent performance against one of the greatest boxers of all time, Floyd Mayweather.

He can surely do something similar again. Although Reigns is unlikely to get pinned, a loss via count-out is certainly possible. The company could tell a stellar story where the YouTube star exceeds expectations and comes close to dethroning The Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns would then use his brains and sustain a loss via a count-out to retain his titles.

#3. Roman Reigns loses his temper

Can The Tribal Chief stay calm at Crown Jewel 2022?

The Tribal Chief has become more aggressive in the last few months, shades of which can be seen during his rivalry with Brock Lesnar. He also pushed his Crown Jewel opponent during the press conference.

If he loses his temper again, he might lose the match. He could realistically go berserk after his opponent denies giving up. He could use a weapon to get himself disqualified, retaining his titles in the process but sustaining a loss via disqualification.

The Head of the Table did something similar at Royal Rumble during his match against Seth Rollins, and it could certainly happen again.

#2. Logan Paul wins clean at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Logan Paul exceeded all my expectations in his first two WWE matches.



I have no doubt that he will kill it against Roman Reigns. Logan Paul exceeded all my expectations in his first two WWE matches.I have no doubt that he will kill it against Roman Reigns. https://t.co/USFZFRxYAZ

In WWE, the story is everything. With an amazing storyline, Daniel Bryan defeated Batista, Randy Orton, and Triple H on the same night at WrestleMania 30. With the right storyline and fan engagement, anything is possible.

Logan Paul might not look like he could dethrone The Tribal Chief, but the possibility can’t be discarded. There is more than one way of that happening.

He could either pull off a shocking upset via roll-up or manage to score a pinfall victory over Roman Reigns after a fierce battle. It would be a phenomenon over 1,000 days in the making, as Reigns' last pinfall loss was back in 2019.

#1. Jake Paul interferes

Could fans witness a reunion on November 5?

Those who follow Logan Paul probably know that he also has a talented brother, Jake Paul. The two have had rivalries as well as good times on YouTube.

The Head of The Table is all about his bloodline. His cousins make sure to help when it's needed. But Paul isn't alone.

Fans have been speculating about Jake Paul's debut in WWE ever since his brother signed a contract with the company. Crown Jewel 2022 seems like a good opportunity for a Paul brothers reunion on television.

Jake Paul could certainly defend his brother from The Bloodline, leading to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship changing hands at Crown Jewel 2022.

Do you think Logan Paul could defeat Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2022? Let us know in the comments section below!

