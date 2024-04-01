Can Rhea Ripley beat up men in real life? Exploring what Mami revealed

There can be no denying that, in the last few years, Rhea Ripley has established herself as one of the top stars on WWE's roster. A force to be reckoned with, Mami has dominated the Women's Division as the Women's World Champion. However, her dominance is not limited to just the Women's Division, as she has taken out her fair share of men as well. But, the squared circle aside, can she beat up men in real life?

The answer, to no one's surprise, is a resounding "Yes". Appearing on the latest episode of IMPAULSIVE, Rhea Ripley chatted with Logan Paul about a variety of things. At one point in the episode, while commenting about how intimidating Ripley is, Paul wondered how many men his guest could take in a fight. Well, Mami believes that she could beat up 80% of the average men in the world.

"I wanna say at least 80% yeah...yeah probably...I used to!" said Ripley [7:04-7:40]

A little while later, she was also asked what would be her go-to move if she were to fight a man. And, it was here that she revealed an interesting nickname she had growing up.

"I mean it really depends on what's open most of the time. I got the nickname in high school, "nutcracker" for a reason because I used to hit people in the nuts. So I'd probably go for that first," said Ripley [8:16-8:26]

It is safe to say no one messed with Rhea Ripley back in high school, just like no one messes with her now. But, the average man aside, Mami will be fully focused on The Man, Becky Lynch, her opponent, and a tough one at that, for WrestleMania 40.

Rhea Ripley has given her prediction for one of the biggest WrestleMania 40 matches

Surely, with WrestleMania 40 less than a week away, Rhea Ripley will be training hard for her match against Becky Lynch. But, it's important to remember that Mami is a fan as well, and recently she made her prediction for one of the other matches set to take place in Philadelphia. Specifically, the one involving The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins.

Rhodes and Rollins will face off against The Rock and Reigns in a tag team match on Night 1 of WrestleMania. It's a big match, with even bigger implications, and as a result, it will affect the main event of Night 2. So, with that in mind, who does Ripley believe to be the favorite? Well, surprisingly, she is not siding with The Final Boss and The Tribal Chief and believes The American Nightmare and The Messiah will come out on top.

It will be interesting to see if Mami's predictions come true. But, as we all know, anything can happen in the sports entertainment business. So, the WWE Universe will just have to wait and see what unfolds on The Grandest Stage of them All.

