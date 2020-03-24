Candice LeRae shares heartwarming throwback photo with AEW and Impact Wrestling stars

The NXT Superstar recently shared a heartfelt photo of herself along with 'two friends from the indies'.

Candice had only nice things to say about these two stars!

WWE NXT Superstar Candice LeRae is currently one of the most talented women wrestlers on the planet. Before making it to WWE, she cut her teeth at various independent pro-wrestling promotions all over the world such as PWG, DDT Pro-Wrestling, CZW, and Impact Wrestling among others.

With the coronavirus pandemic that is plaguing the world right now, WWE Superstars also are trying to keep themselves and others safe by staying indoors as much as possible. Candice recently shared a throwback picture of herself along with current AEW star Scorpio Sky and Impact Wrestling star Joey Ryan and revealed that she has been using this time to look back at old photos and memories.

What did Candice say about the picture?

Candice wrote that while looking through old photos, she found the particular photo of herself along with Scorpio Sky and Joey Ryan. She explained that the photo was taken on her last night on the independent wrestling scene before she made her move to WWE.

Candice also wrote that Sky and Ryan are her first two friends from the indies and added that she misses them.

While Candice wrestles Wednesday nights on WWE's Black and Gold brand, Scorpio Sky is on AEW where he is part of the tag team SoCal Uncensored along with veteran wrestler Christopher Daniels. He and Daniels were also the inaugural AEW Tag Team Champions.

On the other hand, Joey Ryan is currently signed with Impact Wrestling. Ryan and LeRae also performed as a mixed tag-team on PWG where they were known as the World's Cutest Tag Team and defeated The Young Bucks on one occasion to become the PWG World Tag Team Champions.