Carlito to get a new girlfriend on RAW before he leaves WWE? Exploring potential farewell

R-Truth announced his shocking departure from WWE via his social media accounts, stating his contract with the company won't be renewed. Hence, he will leave the Stamford-based promotion, ending his 17-year-long stint with the company.

Following Truth’s announcement, The Judgment Day’s Carlito also revealed his departure, revealing that his contract was also not getting renewed. In a shocking farewell moment, Carlito might finally get a new girlfriend on Monday Night RAW.

The star in question is Raquel Rodriguez. Since Raquel joined The Judgment Day, Carlito appeared to be attracted to Big Mami Cool. However, Rodriguez has never shown interest in the Puerto Rican Star.

However, his departure from the company could be a happy full stop for now, as Raquel Rodriguez might finally accept Carlito’s proposal. The two could have a brief moment together, in what could be the veteran's last appearance on RAW.

The angle above is merely speculation, and nothing has been officially confirmed.

When WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion confessed her love for Carlito

While speaking on Chris Van Vliet’s Insight podcast, former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez cleared the air on her relations with Carlito. Surprisingly, Big Mami Cool revealed she likes the former United States Champion.

Moreover, she confessed she loves him, and the Puerto Rican Star is also an amazing person, but she wouldn’t tell him to his face.

"I can't believe we get to work with Carlito, like what an amazing person he is. I would never tell him that to his face but so so amazing, I love him. He's so funny, he's so creative, he's so talented, I just. I'm in awe, I used to watch him back in the day too and even when I was starting out wrestling in Texas, I went to a show in Galveston with my dad and he was there, he was a part of it,” Rodriguez said.

It will be interesting to see if WWE actually conducts a farewell segment for Carlito and R-Truth before they finally leave the company.

