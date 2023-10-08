Carlito makes surprise return to WWE as mystery partner for major stable

Former Intercontinental Champion Carlito made a surprise return to WWE at Fastlane during the LWO's match against The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley.

He was last seen at Backlash in Puerto Rico, where he appeared during Bad Bunny's match against Damian Priest. He was involved in a brawl with The Judgment Day. The award-winning musician defeated The Archer of Infamy in a Street Fight at the event.

On SmackDown last Friday night, Bobby Lashley collided with WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio in a singles match. During the bout, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro were involved in a brawl with The Street Profits. As a result, they were unable to compete at Fastlane. Rey Mysterio made a call to Carlito during the show so he could tag with him and Santos Escobar at the Premium Live Event.

However, The Caribbean Bad Apple didn't show up before the match started. This forced the LWO to compete in a 3-on-2 handicap match. When Escobar was taken out by a Street Profits member, Rey didn't have anyone to tag in.

Carlito then came out to a big pop, revealing himself as the mystery third person. He hit a backstabber to win the match for the LWO.

