Carlito's return at WWE Backlash was one of the most unexpected events of the night in Puerto Rico. The star returned, looking like a million bucks, and now might very well be a critical part of WWE's future.

While at the show, he was mainly involved in taking out The Judgment Day and spitting an apple in Dominik's face. Fans remember him for his earlier run with WWE. There, Carlito has shown what he was capable of while having some extremely memorable feuds as a heel.

That heel capability of the new LWO member might exactly be what WWE wants to use. One of the things the company needs right now is to build up the younger stars who are trying to climb their way up the card.

After the Draft, when Grayson Waller came to the main roster, he seemed promising immediately. But the issue is that not many members of the WWE Universe might know him. If he were to be put into a faction or a team, that could solve the issue very soon.

Jesse Collings @JesseCollings CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestlin CARLITO SHOWING UP BLEW MY MIND HOLY SHIT #wwebacklash CARLITO SHOWING UP BLEW MY MIND HOLY SHIT #wwebacklash https://t.co/RAnGudlYV0 This whole sequence is amazing when you think that Carlito isn't considered a significant figure in WWE history, yet you put him in his home market and give him a surprise pop and he's suddenly 1998 Steve Austin. twitter.com/CrispyWrestlin… This whole sequence is amazing when you think that Carlito isn't considered a significant figure in WWE history, yet you put him in his home market and give him a surprise pop and he's suddenly 1998 Steve Austin. twitter.com/CrispyWrestlin…

Carlito could do the job well. There are very few heels who can be as disrespectful as him. By bringing together two very promising young stars under his wing in a faction, WWE could take stars like Austin Theory and Grayson Waller to greater heights.

While Theory has already proven himself, having Carlito by his side would elevate him further, and it would also be the perfect way to introduce Waller.

Under Carlito, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory could develop into the greatest heels in the company

Just like Dominik, putting young stars in the right pairing with a hated character can easily make them red-hot heels very quickly.

Waller and Theory are very similar and can play off one another as stars, leading to future feuds. They might eventually even face each other. Given their ages, they could be the new generation's equivalent of Rated-RKO.

They are nowhere near Randy Orton's or Edge's level of charisma or ability yet, but in a couple of years, they could do very well in such a role.

