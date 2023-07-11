Carlito to show up on WWE Raw tonight? There's one slot open for his potential return

Carlito could bring the roof down tonight on Monday Night RAW. According to multiple sources, the former US Champion has signed a deal with the WWE and was supposed to return for SmackDown at Madison Square Garden. However, he could have a bigger impact by appearing in a few hours' time.

Most of the storylines currently on RAW have their respective stars slotted in leading up to SummerSlam. However, there is one slot that the Peurto Rico star could fill in.

For weeks now, Gunther and Imperium have had the numbers game on Matt Riddle. At Money in the Bank, Drew McIntyre returned to increase the weight on Riddle's side. However, Imperium still has the 3 v 2 advantage.

In a few hours' time on RAW, Carlito could make his rumored return to even the odds. The former Intercontinental Champion could return to join forces with McIntyre and Riddle to take on Imperium. If things go well, somewhere down the road, we could see him trying to win the Intercontinental Championship once again.

Carlito could have a new enemy waiting if he returns to the WWE

The former Intercontinental Champion has appeared just a couple of times in the last two years. However, he has already made enemies in that short span. At Backlash, Carlito returned for the second time to help Bad Bunny win against Damian Priest by taking out Judgment Day and Dominik Mysterio in particular.

Speaking to Alistair McGeorge of Metro, Dominik Mysterio claimed a match with Carlito would be awesome. However, the prince of the 619 doesn't feel it would be wise on the former US Champion's part to mess with The Judgment Day.

“For sure, that’s definitely an interesting match. I know he’s had some history with my dad from back in the day, but for his sake I hope he doesn’t. He’s gonna have a problem with the Judgment Day and we’re gonna stomp him out.”

It will be interesting to see if this rivalry actually materializes. A young and upcoming superstar vs a veteran could be a rivalry that could help launch Dominik Mysterio to new heights.

