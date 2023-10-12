Carlito to be under threat by 39-year-old on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

WWE Fastlane aired this past weekend, and it was quite the show. Jade Cargill was briefly introduced to fans, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles changed hands, plus a former Intercontinental Champion returned to the promotion: Carlito.

Carlito has been rumored to have re-signed with WWE for several months, but outside of an appearance at Backlash 2023, he hadn't been in the spotlight. That changed at Fastlane when he returned to help the Latino World Order defeat Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits.

While fans and much of the Latino World Order were happy to see Carlito back, there's a chance not everybody will be happy with his comeback. More specifically, Santos Escobar may grow weary of the former champion. This could lead to animosity and even a potential heel turn from the 39-year-old star.

Prior to joining the Latino World Order, most of Santos' time in WWE had been that of a villain. He turned babyface and aligned with his idol, Rey Mysterio. While it has worked out well for him, Santos is yet to win gold, which has to be frustrating when Mysterio holds a championship right now.

If Escobar ends up in a position where he has to play second fiddle to Rey Mysterio and Carlito, he could snap and revert to his old ways. A battle of LWO members could potentially be on the horizon.

A Latino star recently debuted on WWE SmackDown

It appears that Carlito will be returning to Friday Night SmackDown as part of the Latino World Order. He isn't the only fresh face on the blue brand, nor is he the only Latino star hoping to make a splash there.

The incomparable Dragon Lee recently made his SmackDown debut. He first appeared in the crowd to support Rey, but it led to a confrontation with Austin Theory. The pair then had a match last week, which Dragon Lee won, albeit with some controversy.

Austin Theory's partner Grayson Waller was ringside and kept providing a distraction and even attacked Lee at various points. This led to Cameron Grimes arriving, attacking Waller, and distracting Theory long enough for Lee to pick up a major win. As the expression goes, what's good for the goose is good for the gander.

Dragon Lee's profile on WWE's roster page now lists him as a member of the SmackDown roster, seemingly confirming a rumored call-up. Now that Lee is on the main roster, it will be interesting to see what his future holds.

Could he also join the LWO? Perhaps he and Cameron Grimes will chase after tag team gold? For now, fans have to wait to find out.

