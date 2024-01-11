Carlito to turn on LWO to align with former WWE tag team partner after more than a decade? Exploring potential reunion

Carlito could be plotting to turn on the Latino World Order on WWE SmackDown to reunite with an old friend.

The LWO has become a popular faction on SmackDown, but the group has had some major issues of late. Rey Mysterio is currently out of action after suffering a brutal attack from former LWO member Santos Escobar on the November 10 edition of the blue brand.

Santos Escobar betrayed Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel and helped Logan Paul defeat the Hall of Famer to become the United States Champion. Escobar has since formed a new stable on SmackDown with Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo, and Carlito could be looking to follow in his footsteps.

Earlier today, the veteran reposted a message from his former tag team partner, Chris Masters. The unlikely duo were known as The Masters of Cool back in the day but never captured the tag team championships. Masters shared a post from Lucha Libre Online that stated they would like to see the former tag team reunite on WWE television.

Masters was released by the promotion in 2011 but has remained active on the independent wrestling scene. Carlito has not been featured as a prominent member of LWO and could choose to betray the group to reunite with Chris Masters if he were to get the opportunity to return to the company.

Former WWE Superstar Chris Masters comments on Carlito's physique

Before his 2023 return, Carlito also made an appearance during the Men's Royal Rumble match in 2021.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on a 2023 edition of the Insight podcast, Chris Masters addressed the 44-year-old's return in 2021 and disclosed that he helped him get in phenomenal shape. Masters added that he enjoyed seeing the fans freak out about how jacked the former United States Champion was during his appearance in the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble match.

"Carlito's comeback to the Rumble was so hilarious because you know, I've still been working with him all over the world throughout the last ten years on various indies. But, he comes back at the Rumble and just going on to Twitter, and typing 'Carlito WWE', and just grabbing a big bag of skinny popcorn watching all the comments about how jacked he is. Seeing the memes, like man, that was hilarious," he said. [From 00:16 - 00:37]

Expand Tweet

Carlito has not competed in a match on WWE SmackDown since his loss to Bobby Lashley on November 10, 2023. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former Intercontinental Champion in the promotion.

Would you like to see Chris Masters return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Find out who called Vince McMahon a piece of **** here