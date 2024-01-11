Carlito pushes for veteran star's return to WWE after 13 years to form unlikely reunion

Carlito took to social media today to repost a message from a former WWE Superstar with the hope that they could reunite after 13 years. That superstar is none other than Chris Masters.

The veteran is currently a part of the Latino World Order faction on SmackDown. He made his triumphant return to the promotion during the match between Bad Bunny and Damian Priest at Backlash in Puerto Rico. The former champion fought off The Judgment Day and helped Bad Bunny pick up the victory in the Street Fight. He returned once again at Fastlane to help LWO defeat Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits and is now an official member of the SmackDown roster.

Former WWE Superstar Chris Masters and Carlito were a tag team back in the day. Masters has remained active since his release from the promotion in 2011. The unlikely duo were known as The Masters of Cool and have teamed up a couple of times on the independent wrestling scene in recent years.

Lucha Libre Online shared a post today stating that they would like to see The Masters of Cool reunite on WWE television. Chris Masters agreed with the sentiment, and Carlito has since reposted his former tag team partner's message on social media.

Former WWE manager gives his honest take on Carlito

Carlito's return was an epic moment last year, but he has been sparingly used on SmackDown ever since.

The veteran returned to NXT on January 2 to partner with LWO's Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro, and the trio defeated No Quarter Cash Crew in a six-man tag team match.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk last year, wrestling legend Dutch Mantell gave his honest opinion of the returning star. He claimed that the 44-year-old is being presented as a mid-carder because that is what he is.

"You said he felt 'mid-card'? You know why he felt mid-card? Because he is mid-card. That's exactly why he felt like that because they didn't really; they just showed him a little issue with him and the Profits, and that's it." [27:30 – 27:52]

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 will take place on January 27 at Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida. There are usually several surprise entrants at the premium live event every year, and only time will tell if any more veterans will return to the promotion later his month.

