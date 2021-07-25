Carmella discusses the possibility of being moved to RAW [Exclusive]

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella was called up to the main roster from NXT in 2016 as part of the original brand split in the new era.

Ever since her debut, she has been a part of the SmackDown roster and despite numerous Superstar Shakeup's has stayed on the blue brand. With the draft rumored to take place in the coming months, she addressed whether she wanted to move to RAW in an interview with Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino. She stated that she was the only one not to have switched brands since 2016.

"I'm the only one. I mean it could be. Sometimes I feel I kind of have done everything I could do here on SmackDown. And that's why I do get excited when new girls come up. It's like okay, an opportunity for fresh matchups and fresh stories because I don't ever want to get to a point where it's like okay, we've seen this a million times, I don't want to do this anymore.

So if it happens, if this is the year, it's cool. If not, then maybe I'll just bleed blue forever. I have no idea but no matter what, SmackDown will have such a place in my heart because this is Carmella. Carmella is SmackDown.", Carmella said.

Carmella on a rumored Queen of The Ring announcement and favorite James Ellsworth memory

She was also asked regarding the ongoing rumors on the announcement of a Queen of The Ring tournament.

"Oh that would be awesome and that's long overdue", Carmella responded.

She also shared her favorite memory of James Ellsworth. That being the first-ever Women's Money In The Bank ladder match when he dropped the briefcase to Carmella. In the next episode of SmackDown, she retained the briefcase in a rematch.

After holding it for close to eight months and a few unsuccessful cash-in attempts, she finally cashed in on Charlotte Flair to win her first SmackDown Women's championship.

"Probably, you know when he passed me the briefcase like that's when I won Money In The Bank"

