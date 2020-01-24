Carmella on why only 5 entrants have been announced for Women's Royal Rumble

24 Jan 2020

WWE's first pay-per-view of the year, Royal Rumble is set to take place this Sunday and the plans are all in place for it. However, WWE have announced over 20 participants of the Men's Rumble match whereas only 5 have been announced for the Women's match.

Carmella was talking to Sporting News when she was questioned why WWE are not revealing the names. She said:

“I prefer it that way. I think, like you said, that’s the exciting part about the Rumble. You never know whose music is going to hit or who is going to come down. I think if you announce all the names, then there are only a few surprises whereas here, not everyone is announced it’s way more exciting that way.”

WWE are keeping the cards close to their chest this time, but three more names have leaked out. Nia Jax, Ruby Riott and Naomi are set to return at the Royal Rumble as per reports from PWInsider. They claim that all three will be a part of the Rumble match but nothing has been confirmed so far.

Charlotte, Nikki Cross, Alexa Bliss, Natalya and Sarah Logan are the only ones to declare their names so far for the Rumble.