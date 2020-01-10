Carmella reveals whether she dated WWE veteran John Cena

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 10, 2020

Jan 10, 2020 IST SHARE

Cena and Carmella

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Carmella recently made an appearance on the premiere edition of WWE "If It's On The Internet". The series will feature WWE Superstars who would open up on rumors surrounding them, that have been circulated on the internet.

Carmella talked about the rumor that she has dated WWE legend John Cena in the past, and made it clear that it's completely false. She hinted that people made up the rumors just because both she and Cena reside in Tampa.

"That is so far from the truth. I barely know John Cena. Because we both live in Tampa, people thought that we were dating? Yea, that’s completely fabricated."

Carmella currently performs on SmackDown Live, and has been a regular on the main roster ever since she was moved up in 2016. Carmella won the first-ever Women's Money In The Bank match at the namesake PPV back in 2017. She held the briefcase for a total of 287 days, before cashing it in on Charlotte Flair to become the SmackDown Live Women's Champion for the first time in her career.

Cena, on the other hand, quietly moved on to pursue a movie career and is set to appear in the ninth edition of Fast & Furious.

Also Read: WWE EVP Triple H teases in-ring retirement