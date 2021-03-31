Carmella reveals what WWE WrestleMania 37 lacks right now

WWE WrestleMania 37 is less than two weeks away and as the days go by, WWE management has added more matches to the card. Former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella suggested another change to the card at this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

Despite being a two-night event, there are only two women's matches announced for WrestleMania so far — Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks and Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley. Both of the aforementioned matches will be contested for the SmackDown and RAW Women's Championships, respectively.

On the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Carmella discussed what she wanted to change about this year's WrestleMania and she wasn't hesitant in voicing her concerns. She said:

"As of right now, there's only two women's matches announced. I want there to be another women's match. I think there should be more women on the show. The women are where it's at. We are taking over. We've made all of this history and as happy as I am for Asuka, Rhea, Bianca and Sasha - I'm really excited for Sasha and Bianca - but I feel like there should be more women involved. We worked really hard and we didn't come this far to only come this far. Even if it's not myself, I would love to be involved. Who wouldn't wanna be in WrestleMania? But I want to see more women on the show."

Even though WWE has only announced two women's matches for WrestleMania, reports indicate that a few more women's matches for the event will be announced soon.

The Women's Tag Team Championships are still up for contention at WrestleMania as Shayna and Nia look for formidable opponents. Moreover, WWE might announce the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal in the coming days, which could possibly include an appearance from Carmella.

Carmella last wrestled at WWE Royal Rumble 2021

Carmella faced Sasha Banks at this year's Royal Rumble event

Advertisement

After she was repackaged as "Untouchable", Carmella was immediately booked in a feud with Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

However, she hasn't had a match since Royal Rumble where she lost her match against The Boss and also failed to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Carmella recently fired her sommelier Reginald because of his attachment to Sasha Banks. Since then, Reginald has found greener pastures with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, while Carmella has remained off WWE television.

Would you like to see Carmella take part in a match at WrestleMania 37? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.