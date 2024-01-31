Carmelo Hayes to make career-altering move ahead of NXT Vengeance Day? Analyzing the likelihood

Carmelo Hayes has been making a name for himself on SmackDown. He represented NXT in the United States Championship Tournament held last month. Since then, he has started a feud with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

Shortly after his debut, the 29-year-old progressed to the NXT Championship, kickstarting the HIM Era. He defeated Bron Breakker at Stand & Deliver in 2022 to win his first NXT Championship. The win was not all by himself, he got some assistance from Trick Williams. The two stars built an impressive alliance and challenged the tag team division.

Over time, their friendship has withstood the tests that crossed their paths, but it seems the alliance has run its course. When Ilja Dragunov contended against Hayes for the title, he pointed out how stars like Williams were just mediocre, vying for gold. He immediately apologized and attempted to distract everyone from what he said. Later, Carmelo Hayes would be a suspect in a series of unsolved backstage attacks on the former NXT North American Champion.

Last week on SmackDown, when Hayes was on the receiving end of a vicious beatdown, his NXT tag team partner ran to help him. Despite the save, he stated that his focus was on the upcoming Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament and that all was not well between them.

On the NXT before Vengeance Day, Carmelo Hayes could ditch Trick Williams due to their partnership not working out anymore and their inability to trust each other. The 29-year-old could also turn heel by attacking Williams, leaving him to find another tag team partner or be disqualified from the tournament altogether. It could also be an apt way for him to state that he is moving to the main roster for good.

Hayes is actively competing on the main roster, but there is no confirmation on whether it's a representation of NXT or he is a full-fledged member of the roster.

Carmelo Hayes made his Royal Rumble debut this year

The current batch of NXT talent comprises many promising names looking to cement their legacy in WWE.

A lucky few competed in the Royal Rumble match last weekend - Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Roxanne Perez, and Tiffany Stratton. Breakker was reportedly sent in as a last-minute replacement for Brock Lesnar and did a commendable job.

Carmelo Hayes entered at #5 and received a massive reaction from fans, who leaped to their feet. He was in the match for a good 17 minutes before being eliminated by Finn Balor.

The former NXT Champion continues to tease turning on Trick Williams. A heel turn would be crucial in his current run as it would heavily impact his stance on SmackDown.

