Cash Wheeler of FTR tweets a touching response to The New Day's recent split

The New Day was the longest-reigning faction in WWE history, lasting a month shy of six years. It was a historic and incredible run that saw three superstars establish themselves as possibly the greatest tag team in the promotion's history.

One team that knows all too well about them FTR - the reigning AEW Tag Team Champions. Formerly known as The Revival, the duo of Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood had clashed horns with The New Day on multiple occasions in their 2017-early 2020 run on the WWE main roster.

They also defeated The New Day to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship in 2019 - becoming the first "Triple Crown" Tag Team Champions in WWE. Unfortunately for FTR, their run didn't work out in WWE and they had asked for their release on multiple occasions before being granted it during the early stage of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Now finding success in AEW as many predicted, FTR seems to have found a place that appreciates tag team wrestling for what it is. One-half of FTR Cash Wheeler sent out a tweet in support of The New Day, while also referencing The Revival's RAW debut where they knocked down their ice cream cart:

Three of the best dudes I’ve ever met. Guys who went out of their way to help others any chance they got. Still not sorry about the ice cream cart, though. https://t.co/vvKscAKB4t — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) October 18, 2020

The New Day's impact on the WWE Tag Team division

Both members of FTR after leaving WWE openly admitted that the company never took tag team wrestling as seriously as they should have. It seemingly confirmed the rumors that they asked for their release when WWE allegedly 'disrespected' the RAW Tag Team division.

It's a source of pride for both members of FTR, who know all too well about The New Day's impact on not just the tag team division, but in WWE as a whole. It's not often that tag teams, trios, or factions stay together, but The New Day proved to be the true exception to this case up until the WWE Draft.

Their impact can't be understated and The Revival/FTR managed to have some of their best matches on the WWE main roster against The New Day.