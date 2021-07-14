What is the cause of Paul Orndorff's death?

The wrestling world was shocked by the unfortunate death of wrestling legend Paul Orndorff. Paul Orndorff's son broke the news on Instagram, following which the wrestling world has taken to social media to remember the legend, who was better known as Mr. Wonderful.

Starting his wrestling career in 1976, Paul Orndorff made his debut for the World Wrestling Federation in 1984, with wrestling legend "Rowdy" Roddy Piper accompanying him as his manager. It was Piper who gave the "Mr. Wonderful" nickname to Paul Orndorff, a name that has been associated with him ever since.

Just got slammed with the Paul Orndorff news,RIP my brother,love you and thank you for always making me fight for everything in our matches,heaven just got even more Wonderful,love U4LifeHH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 12, 2021

Having main-evented the first-ever WrestleMania alongside Hulk Hogan, Paul Orndorff is one of the rare wrestling megastars who never won a championship in WWE.

Post a successful run in WWE, Paul Orndorff, like many other WWE superstars, jumped ship to WCW, becoming a 3-time WCW World Tag Team Champion and a 1-time WCW World Television Champion.

Retiring in 2000, Paul Orndorff was officially inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005. The legend was then diagnosed with cancer in 2011, which he overcame in a matter of months. He even made his return to the squared circle in 2017 for CWE, winning a 6-man tag team match.

What was the cause of Paul Orndorff's death?

Paul Ondorff and Hulk Hogan in the main event of WrestleMania 1

The exact cause of Paul Orndorff's death is not known at the moment. However, the legend was suffering from dementia, which could have played a role in the legend's demise.

Travis, Paul Orndorff's son, believed his father's dementia was a result of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) - a brain disease caused by repeated blows to the head. Paul Orndorff was part of a lawsuit filed against the WWE in 2016 by a group of wrestlers claiming the company failed to protect them from concussions.

The suit was dismissed in 2018.

Edited by Rohit Mishra