WWE news: Cedric Alexander publicly confesses his love for AEW Superstar

Former Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander has not been seen on RAW for a while, but he did make a heartwarming remark on Twitter.

The RAW Superstar had an amazing message for his wife - Big Swole - who will be making her AEW Dynamite debut this week when she takes on Emi Sakura. Here is what the former 205 Live Superstar had to say:

🥰😘 Love ya babe https://t.co/h6cANDBUBJ — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) December 10, 2019

Cedric Alexander got married to Big Swole, whose real name is Aerial Monroe, in 2018. While the two may be working for separate companies, it is clear that the love between them has not diminished at all.

What's next for Cedric Alexander?

While the 30-year-old had made a major mark on RAW soon after his debut, things haven't been going his way as of late. Alexander was last seen on Main Event, losing to Mojo Rawley which indicated that his push may be all but over.

There have been recent reports stating that Vince McMahon has cooled down on Alexander which is the reason why a push should not be expected for the young star going forward.

However, we certainly hope Big Swole gets a major push in AEW following her Dynamite debut.

