WWE Rumors: Backstage details on which Superstars could be released next and when; unfortunate news for Luke Harper after release

Triple H and Vince McMahon/ Harper

The WWE Universe is still reeling from the news of 4 Superstars being released from the company, and there is already news of more releases that could be happening soon.

Luke Harper, The Ascension and Sin Cara have been fired from the company along with Jordan Myles from NXT, who was released in late November. While WWE releasing Superstars is nothing new, there had been some reports stating the company is against letting go of Superstars as they fear these Superstars may join AEW.

As per a report from Fightful (via Cagesideseats), more releases can be expected and this time it will be NXT Superstars who may get the axe.

Future releases could come from NXT, per Fightful’s sources. They’ll happen in January or February if they do.

Unfortunate news for Luke Harper and the released Superstars

While the fate of these NXT Superstars hangs in the balance, a report from The Observer has stated that Luke Harper and the three other Superstars released will have to serve the 90-day no-compete clause before they can join another company.

If you’re wondering when you’ll next be able to see Luke Harper wrestle, WWE confirmed to The Observer the talent released on Sunday are under 90 day non-competes.

This means that we will not be able to see Luke Harper, Sin Cara and The Ascension work for any other promotion till at least 90 more days. While Marty Scrull recently teased Harper, who will likely go by the name Brodie Lee, joining him in the faction Villians Enterprises on ROH, it looks like we will have to wait and watch where these Superstars finally end up.

There are lots of possibilities for these Superstars as WWE failed to capitalize on their talents due to an already overcrowded roster. Hopefully, the upcoming releases will also help the Superstars get a fresh start.

