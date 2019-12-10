WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon reportedly 'loves' current Smackdown Superstar

10 Dec 2019

Vince McMahon

One of the biggest controversies to have risen this past month was Corey Graves taking digs at Mauro Ranallo over Twitter. While Graves might just have been stating his mind or wanted to engage in some banter, the matter got blown out of proportion as Ranallo shut down his Twitter account and was not seen on Survivor Series or the NXT after the PPV.

It was believed that the NXT lead commentator had taken exception to Graves' critique of his commentary style. Graves had insinuated that more focus should be given to what Ranallo's announce team colleagues Nigel McGuiness and Beth Phoenix had to say.

As per PWInsider (via Cagesideseats), however, the matter is now over and Graves does not need to fear any fallout from the situation as Vince McMahon loves him.

There’s not expected to be any more fallout from the Corey Graves/Mauro Ranallo Twitter issue, as a source told PW Insider Elite Vince McMahon “loves Corey Graves”.

Mauro Ranallo returned to NXT last week to a standing ovation from the NXT Audience and it looks like the rumors regarding Ranallo leaving WWE over Graves' remarks were absolutely false.

Corey Graves has apologized

The former NXT Tag Team Champion Corey Graves also apologized to Ranallo on his podcast After the Bell. He summarized the incident and said that it had not been his intention.

Before we go any further, on a personal note, I need to address something. This past Saturday, during the TakeOver: WarGames event, I sent out a tweet. It was an unpopular opinion, as I often do, with the intention of just stirring up a little controversy, maybe something fun to talk about on TV or here on the show. It was maybe not the most professional way to go about things and it was never meant to offend or disrespect or disparage anybody. That was never my intention. If it was taken as such, I apologise deeply. That was not my intention. I would never intentionally cause anybody any undue stress, especially a co-worker, so I apologise

