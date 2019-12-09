WWE Rumor Roundup: Fired Superstar rejected company's brilliant idea, Reason why Alexa Bliss slapped male Superstar at her house - 9th December 2019

Shiven Sachdeva

Welcome to another edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try to bring you the biggest rumors in the world of WWE from that day.

The WWE Universe was shocked by the company releasing four Superstars yesterday and we have a lot of new information for you in that regard. We will also talk about other Superstars in threat of getting fired, and former WWE Champion joining the HoF next year among other things.

Let us take a look at the biggest stories from today:

#7 Sin Cara rejected WWE's plans for him

Jorge Arias, better known as Sin Cara to the WWE Universe, was granted release by WWE along with Luke Harper and The Ascension yesterday. While the abruptness of these releases was surprising, the fact that these Superstars were let go wasn't a shocker for anyone.

SportsKeeda's Tom Colohue revealed some interesting information regarding Sin Cara during his WWE run. While it is a well-known fact that Cara was well-liked backstage, one of the reasons for him floundering on the main roster could have been his disapproval to join 205 Live.

I don't believe there has been any bad will towards him in the WWE, I don't believe there has been, but there have been a number of injuries and I think, really, the man was way down by the character quite significantly, in that the initial tag team run with Rey Mysterio, eventual tag team with Kalisto, and there was for a long period of time a different man playing the character.

Sin Cara was one who was asked to go to 205 Live at some point and he declined, so he was shifted from RAW to SmackDown to RAW to SmackDown. It was difficult with a number of injuries, a couple of botches which stood out, from there on it was writing on the wall stuff. I think the release is probably the best call. I don't think Sin Cara really fits the aesthetic of the WWE at the moment, but I can say that about a few more, of course.

