WWE RAW: 3 big backstage rumors that could have a major impact on tonight's show (9th December)

SHARE

Orton and McMahon

Welcome to this week's edition of the rumors you need to know prior to RAW. Last week, we had discussed how Brock Lesnar will not be active on RAW up until Royal Rumble, among other things. And this week too we have some interesting rumors that may have a major impact on Monday Night RAW.

From Vince McMahon being high on a particular storyline to the possible match for two former WWE Champions at TLC, let us take a look at these big rumors:

#3 More focus on the Lana-Rusev-Lashley storyline

One of the most controversial angles in WWE recently seems to be high on Vince McMahon's list of 'good stuff.' Love it or hate it, there is no denying that the story has become the talk of the town and whether it is to rip the edgy content being shown or to praise the effort being put in by the Superstars involved, it has indeed become one of the most talked-about angles on RAW each week.

A recent report from WrestlingNews.co has stated that Vince McMahon loved the segment from last week on RAW, and he is interested in keeping the story going. They also stated that the angle is being viewed as a 'car wreck', with the connotation that a 'car wreck never fails to draw attention'.

Rusev is also getting a lot of praise backstage:

Additionally, Rusev has been praised for the work he's put into making the storyline somewhat tolerable for the fans. The 'Bulgarian Brute' has received great reactions in recent weeks on TV and that is one of the positive takeaways from the feud.

Even though many fans and critics, including Corey Graves, have called for this angle to be canned, a seal of approval from Vince McMahon means it will only get a larger chunk of screen time on RAW.

