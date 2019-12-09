WWE Rumors: Company cancels major plans involving Kofi Kingston and Big E

09 Dec 2019

Kofi Kingston

The New Day have established themselves as one of the greatest Tag Teams of this generation. The current SmackDown Tag Team Champions are currently in their 7th reign as tag champions in WWE.

They will be facing The Revival at the upcoming TLC PPV. However, this wasn't the original plan as Kofi Kingston and Big E were initially penned to feud with Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode. Here is what Cagesideseats has stated:

"He (Dave Meltzer) noted there was one point where Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode were scheduled to wrestle The New Day for the SmackDown tag team titles but those plans were changed."

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode have held the RAW Tag Team Championship in the past, but have acted more like King Corbin's henchmen since joining SmackDown rather than a Tag Team.

The two former US Champions have been in cahoots with Corbin over the past few weeks, targetting Roman Reigns every week. While Roode has been 'injured' by Roman Reigns after the former WWE Champion assaulted Roode following their match, Reigns defeated Ziggler this past week on SmackDown.

WWE clearly wants Ziggler and Roode to remain by the side of King Corbin as he takes on Reigns at TLC, which could be the main reason why their planned match against The New Day has been cancelled.

While Ziggler and Roode are involved in a bitter rivalry, The New Day have not had any big program since winning the Tag Team titles. Even though The Revival formidable opponents, in my opinion, a new team should have been allowed to face The New Day at TLC.

Would you have liked to watch Roode and Ziggler vs The New Day? Tell us in the comments!

