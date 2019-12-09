WWE Rumors: More Superstars to be released by company following Luke Harper and 3 others

Vince McMahon to release more stars?

WWE took big decisions yesterday as not just one or two, but four WWE Superstars were released from in the company in a matter of hours. These releases included former Intercontinental Champion Luke Harper, Sin Cara and The Ascension.

As per PWI (via Cagesideseats), there are more Superstars who will be joining the 'future endeavoured' list very soon:

PW Insider said there were rumblings of additional releases coming from WWE beyond the four who were let go yesterday.

Sin Cara and Luke Harper had made their request for release public - a move which had, in fact, backfired for Luke Harper as the company was reportedly furious with Harper for announcing his request for release on social media, which could have been one of the reasons why WWE denied him a release.

It was believed that one of the reasons Vince McMahon was not granting Superstars a release is because they fear that these stars may join AEW. However, it looks like either WWE does not fear AEW anymore or they truly believe that these four Superstars will have no role in the company going forward.

While Harper is a former IC Champion as well as a Tag Team Champion, Sin Cara and The Ascension (Viktor and Konnor) held the NXT Tag Team Championships in the past. While these talented Superstars have all held gold in WWE, they failed to achieve major success in the company during their time.

Who else could be released?

There have been reports that Superstars such as Mike Kanellis, Dash Wilder, Scott Dawson and EC3 have also not been happy with the company and have asked for their release. Only time will tell if it is granted or not.

