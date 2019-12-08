WWE News: Truth about The Undertaker and former WWE Champion's backstage equation with CM Punk revealed by JR

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 08 Dec 2019, 19:59 IST SHARE

Undertaker/CM Punk

There has been a lot of innuendoes that The Undertaker was never a fan of CM Punk, at least in his initial stages as a WWE Superstar. Bruce Prichard, on his podcast Something to Wrestle with had revealed that The Undertaker had felt CM Punk was disrespectful to him when Taker had confronted him regarding his attire as Champion.

Praising CM Punk on the latest edition of his podcast, Jim Ross revealed that The Undertaker had never complained about CM Punk:

After working with the Undertaker for example. I don’t remember Taker having one issue working with Punk. Rey Mysterio had no issues working with Punk.

Ross also stated that Punk had the respect of his peers including The Undertaker and former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio, but did not have the respect of the management.

On talking about why Punk did not have the management's support:

He was not an a**-kisser and because that was so contrary to the normal behavior of a top guy in any wrestling territory that I’ve ever been in, any of them, he was just a different breed of cat and folks did not know how to deal with him, simple as that.

Jim Ross also stated that he felt it was sad that the former WWE Champion never truly had the front office's support.

(H/T Credit: Sescoops)

Also Read: 4 Superstars Vince McMahon is currently unhappy with and 3 he wants to push