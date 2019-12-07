4 Superstars Vince McMahon is currently unhappy with and 3 he wants to push

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 07 Dec 2019, 20:48 IST SHARE

McMahon/Rollins

While hard work, talent and luck are very important in every WWE Superstar's career, the most important thing a Superstar needs in order to succeed is Vince McMahon's stamp of approval.

The fans can cheer or boo whomever they want, but unless the Chairman is a fan of a particular Superstar, the chances of that person getting pushed in WWE are very low. So, let us take a look at which Superstars Vince McMahon is currently keen on and which Superstars he isn't a fan of.

Also, do let us know in the comments section if you agree with Vince's choices of Superstars who should be pushed.

Wants to push: Rusev

As reported earlier as well, Vince is mighty pleased with the ongoing angle between Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley. While the story is being considered edgy and cringeworthy, the Chairman seems really enjoy watching it unfold and also believes that people will keep tuning in to see where the story heads.

A WWE source told WrestlingNews.co:

Vince loves everything about this story, The numbers are above average for these segments so they will do them until people stop caring.

I was told that McMahon sees this storyline the way people would look over to see a car wreck. The storyline might make you cringe but you will keep watching…at least that is how McMahon feels. He also looks at the numbers for these segments and feels that Lana is generating real heel heat and not “go away” heat. Rusev has been getting praise backstage for the work he’s been doing.

It was also reported that the management is particularly impressed with Rusev, and the Bulgarian Brute has been getting major praise backstage. With Rusev's contract coming to an end, WWE will ensure that the former US Champion gets a major push so that he re-signs with the company.

1 / 5 NEXT