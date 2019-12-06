WWE Rumors: Bray Wyatt reportedly unhappy with a surprising aspect of The Fiend's gimmick

Run!

The red lights that engulf the arena when a match involving 'The Fiend' takes place have received a mixed reaction from fans and critics. While some find the lighting effect unique, the others find it a bit too gloomy.

This unfavourable reaction to the red lights is not just limited to the audience viewing at home or in person, but WWE Superstars such as Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt himself are not very big fans of this part of his gimmick.

On the latest edition of WON, it was revealed that Bray Wyatt himself is unhappy with this aspect of his Fiend persona.

Wyatt's opponent at HIAC, Seth Rollins had stated on WWE Backstage this week that it was very difficult for him to deal with these lights during his Hell in a Cell match with The Fiend:

[I had] no clue. That was a mess for me, right. Because first of all, you’re in this dark red. The cell is also red, and so then you’re trying to navigate around the edges of the cell and it’s very tight quarters to begin with. It was a mess, it was very difficult to deal with. Especially not knowing it was going to happen. I for one am not a fan. I feel like it affects my performance, personally.

The Hell in a Cell match between Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt was the first time WWE used the red lighting in the arena, and it was believed that the lighting may be in sync with the red HIAC structure. However, every match featuring 'The Fiend' since then has sported the same dim red lighting.

