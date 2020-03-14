Cesaro on wrestling Daniel Bryan in an empty arena on tonight's SmackDown

With the coronavirus outbreak plaguing people all around the world, governments of various countries have decided to cancel sporting events and public occasions that involve the gathering of a large number of people. WWE decided to go on with tonight's episode of SmackDown and hosted the show from their Performance Center in Orlando, Florida in front of empty seats with no live crowd.

Cesaro had a classic wrestling match on tonight's episode with Daniel Bryan where Bryan came out as the winner. Although he lost, The Wrestling Purist in an exclusive interview with Kayla Braxton explained how it felt to wrestle Bryan in front of nobody and whether he had fun or not.

Speaking to Kayla Braxton, Cesaro was asked by her when was the last time he had a match inside a ring with no one watching. Cesaro replied.

Well, as a matter of fact, I've actually had a match in here with Tyler Breeze for UpUpDown. It was just a couple of months ago without anybody, but if you would have told me 10 years ago that, you know? when I was in independents wrestling in front of sometimes 12 or 20 people, that I would wrestle Daniel Bryan in front of nobody, I would have believed you, but not if you had said 'yeah, it's going to be for WWE'.

The Swiss Superman further explained that it felt surreal and that it shows how much dedication WWE has to put on 'original and fun programming'. Cesaro also thanked the crew and production team involved for putting on a successful show in these troubling times.