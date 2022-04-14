Former WWE Superstar Cesaro appears to confirm exit with social media username change

Former WWE Superstar Cesaro recently made a change to his Instagram account by removing the company's name from his username.

The Swiss wrestler has reverted back to his real name, which he used on the indies before signing with WWE in 2011, Claudio Castagnoli. His Instagram handle has changed from "wwecesaro" to "claudioscro". No such changes have been made on Twitter, as changing usernames on the platform might result in his account losing the blue tick, which signifies the authenticity of popular accounts.

Claudio left WWE after his contract expired in February of 2022 and did not sign an extension deal. This meant that there was no 90-day non-compete clause enforced upon him. The Swiss Superman is yet to show up at any promotion since his release.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Cesaro/Claudio just removed the “WWECesaro” from his username. Where is he gonna show up? Cesaro/Claudio just removed the “WWECesaro” from his username. Where is he gonna show up? 👀 https://t.co/yqPZG75fm1

The former Cesaro spent 11 years in WWE, and for much of that time he was regarded as one of the most talented in-ring performers in the company. The "Cesaro Section" was probably one of the biggest crowd movements in recent years.

The King of Swing held many accolades while competing in WWE. He is a former United States Champion, seven-time Tag Team Champion, and the first Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner. But many fans were unsatisfied and frustrated with his position in the company, many even claiming he should have been a world champion. He did challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania Backlash in 2021, but he lost the bout and returned to the midcard.

What's next for Cesaro?

Claudio Castagnoli's release from WWE sparked mixed emotions from the fanbase. While most were upset and thought about what his future at the company could be, some showed excitement over his future prospects and where he would show up next.

The easiest answer would be AEW, where he could compete against former WWE talent like Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Samoa Joe. He could also face the new talent he has never had a match against, such as Darby Allin, MJF, Jungle Boy, and Sammy Guevara.

Another possibility would be to head to Japan and wrestle with companies like NJPW, NOVA Pro Wrestling, Dragon Gate, or AJPW. He could then share the ring with the likes of Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi, Tetsuya Naito, and Will Osprey.

Another possibility would be to hit the indies again and possibly reform the Kings of Wrestling with Chris Hero. With the professional wrestling landscape being as large as it is today, the possibilities for the Swiss star are nearly endless.

What are your thoughts on this story? Where do you think the former Cesaro is heading? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku