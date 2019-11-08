Cesaro reveals interesting WWE advice he received from John Cena

Cesaro is one of WWE's most impressive in-ring talents

Followers of John Cena’s Twitter account will be aware that the 16-time World Champion is known to be a man of wise words, and it seems that some of his veteran advice has even helped out fellow members of the WWE roster.

Speaking at a media roundtable event in Manchester ahead of WWE’s taping of SmackDown and RAW, Cesaro opened up about being regarded as one of the best wrestlers in the world.

The six-time Tag Team Champion played down his status as one of the world’s best and revealed that he uses a piece of advice from Cena as motivation going into his matches.

“I’m very honoured. I don’t take it lightly, as some people might just be like, ‘Ah yeah, I’m awesome and everybody likes me!’ Something that John Cena always said: you’re only as good as your last match. And I believe that.

“Every match I try to do as good as possible with whatever I’m given because technically you never know when your last match is. I’d hate to be like, ‘I don’t feel like it tonight,’ and then something terrible happens.

“I feel like to the fans, no matter where you come to see a show, if you’re part of an eight-man or if you’re in a singles match, it doesn’t matter. You just put on the best show so they’ll remember it, and I don’t take that pressure lightly.”

Cesaro’s WWE career in 2019

While John Cena’s acting career goes from strength to strength, Cesaro has remained a regular presence on WWE programming throughout 2019.

“The Swiss Cyborg” began the year as one half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions (w/Sheamus) before they lost the titles to The Miz & Shane McMahon at the Royal Rumble.

The duo split up in the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up after WrestleMania 35, meaning Cesaro has mostly performed as a singles competitor over the last seven months.

His most notable matches during that time came against Aleister Black at Extreme Rules and Ilja Dragunov at NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff.

