Cesaro reveals his real-life equation with Shinsuke Nakamura

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships by defeating The New Day at Extreme Rules. This has become the 7th time that Cesaro has held Tag Team gold in WWE, with his third partner.

While Cesaro has primarily been a tag-team wrestler in WWE, he is also a former US Champion. His first reign as the Tag Team Champion was with Tyson Kidd. After that, his team with Sheamus called The Bar went on to win the Tag Team titles 5 times. Cesaro had also teamed with Jack Swagger in WWE even though the two never won any Championships.

While speaking to Newsweek, Cesaro was asked about Shinsuke Nakamura and what he thinks of The Artist. The Swiss Cyborg replied that he has always had a lot of respect for Shinsuke Nakamura and is happy to have him as a partner.

Cesaro talks about Nakamura

Cesaro said that not only is he a fan of Shinsuke Nakamura's in-ring abilities but he has found him to be one of the coolest people ever.

''For me I’ve been lucky to be teamed with extremely talented tag team partners. With Shinsuke I have a lot of respect for him, and I had a lot of respect for him for a long time before his career with WWE. I like to think of myself as the magic seasoning, the magic ingredient that makes a dish better. I push myself extremely hard and I like to think that I push my partners and opponents as well to bring the best out of everybody. Shinsuke is the “king of strong style” and he is so much fun to watch. I catch myself on the apron just watching him sometimes and having a great time. He’s a once in a lifetime performer. The way he moves, his moveset, his strikes, his background it’s mesmerizing. Shinsuke is the coolest person that I’ve ever met.''

The Swiss Superman Cesaro is one of the most talented Superstars on the roster and even though he may not be getting a singles run, it is good to see him win a Championship again in WWE.