Chad Gable and 4 other WWE Superstars who could turn out to be Kurt Angle's illegitimate child

With speculation running wild that Kurt Angle could have an illegitimate child, we look at five people who could potentially fill that role.

We are just hours away from finally discovering what secret the RAW General Manager, Kurt Angle, has been hiding all these weeks. Various rumours have been circulating the internet recently, with some anticipating a big-time return for an ex-WWE legend or maybe even something more unexpected like the GM coming out as gay.

The final words we heard Angle say on RAW last week were ‘we have nothing to be ashamed of’, and ‘I love you’. This had led many to believe that the story is going to involve something close to Kurt’s personal life, which would make sense if he were to come out as gay. Others think it might have something to do with an affair, maybe with a certain authority figure from the McMahon family.

Of course, the mystery doesn’t have to be linked to a love interest, perhaps Kurt has recently discovered that he is a father to an illegitimate child. If this is the case, one way the WWE could really make this angle blow up is by having that illegitimate child be a current WWE Superstar. Here are five possibilities for who that could be:

#1 Jason Jordan

The other American Alpha.

Given the similarities in wrestling ability and background, many have speculated that Kurt’s child could be Chad Gable. While this is a reasonable assumption, and one that will be explored later, perhaps the WWE are secretly hoping their fans are thinking this. Maybe they can throw us a curve ball and make the lovechild Gable’s long-time tag-team partner, Jason Jordan.

Gable is not the only member of American Alpha with wrestling skills similar to Kurt. Both men possess great technical abilities and have the raw passion for the fight that we all associate with the former Olympian. Having Jordan as the lovechild would certainly help boost his career, which appears to be flagging slightly at the moment.

Given that Gable has been featured fairly well on recent episodes of Smackdown Live, fans of American Alpha are concerned for the fate of Jordan, who might not have the same connection to the fans as his partner but whose talent certainly should not be squandered.

Jordan is one of the WWE’s youngest main roster stars, almost 20 years younger than Angle, and this certainly means that the numbers do add up. Perhaps this can lead to a heel turn for Jordan, angry that it has taken this long for his father to own up to his responsibilities. This can be used as a catalyst for a rivalry between the American Alpha partners, giving them both nice singles pushes going forward.