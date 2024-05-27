Chad Gable to remove Otis and replace him with 2 former WWE champions? Potential change to Alpha Academy on RAW explored

Chad Gable is one of WWE's best superstars. He can deliver on the mic, but even more so, he is a specialist in the ring. Very few performers can come close to delivering the in-ring excellence that Master Gable offers.

With that being said, Chad has changed lately. After some big losses and snubs, the Olympian shockingly turned heel on RAW by brutalizing Sami Zayn in front of his family. Gable has since become extremely rude and even downright disrespectful towards The Alpha Academy.

Akira Tozawa, Maxxine Dupri, and Otis have all gotten the brunt of his wrath, but Otis has certainly got it the worst with repeated slaps. This could be leading to him replacing Otis in the faction as soon as tonight. The big change could see two former champions added to the stable: The Creed Brothers.

Julius and Brutus Creed are tremendous WWE performers. While on the NXT brand, they quickly developed through the Diamond Mine and won the NXT Tag Team Championship. On the main roster, however, they've hit a bit of a slump.

The pair were recently spotted talking to Master Gable on RAW. If they are willing to listen, Chad could be invaluable to the pair and help lead them to championship gold on the red brand. Replacing Otis on RAW would be the first step.

Chad Gable had a tough night at the 2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring

Beyond Chad Gable's issues with The Alpha Academy as a whole and the immense talent of The Creed Brothers, there are other reasons to believe the swap could happen. Chad had a tough night at the 2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring.

Gable lost a Triple Threat Match to Bronson Reed and Sami Zayn, meaning he once again failed to win the Intercontinental Title. Not only that, but he had more issues with Otis. Chad demanded that the WWE star take out Sami Zayn, but Otis refused. Gable then once again slapped his supposed friend.

As a result, Otis snapped and decided to clothesline Sami like Coach Gable wanted, only for Zayn to move, and Otis nailed Chad with a brutal blow on the floor. From there, Sami pinned Bronson Reed in the ring.

Otis accidentally, at least seemingly so, costing Chad the win could be the final straw. He may use that as the justification necessary to kick Otis out of The Alpha Academy. Who knows, he might kick out Akira Tozawa, too, just for the sake of it. The Creeds may soon join The Academy on RAW.

