Champion vs. Champion, epic bout with 90s star - 5 Bianca Belair matches we need to see in WWE in 2023

Very few superstars have had a better year in WWE than Bianca Belair. Her epic year truly kickstarted at WrestleMania 38. She battled RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at the epic event and defeated The Man to win the title.

Winning a championship at WrestleMania is extremely impressive, but the rest of the year has been equally big for The EST of WWE. Belair has remained the RAW Women's Champion ever since WrestleMania, turning back numerous challengers including Bayley, Asuka, Becky Lynch, Sonya Deville, and others.

After spending most of 2022 as the RAW Women's Champion, Bianca will likely have an equally as impressive 2023. While she's gone through several opponents, the boosted women's division in the company means Belair has plenty of exciting opponents she could wrestle going forward.

This article will take a look at a handful of the top names Bianca could and should wrestle next year. Some of the stars are on RAW, some are on SmackDown, and one is even on NXT, but they'd all be intriguing bouts.

Below are five Bianca Belair matches we need to see in WWE in 2023.

#5. Charlotte Flair could return to WWE programming for a match with Belair

Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair hasn't been on television for months. While there's no confirmed reason why, it has been heavily speculated that The Queen could be returning to WWE in the near future. When she does, she may be set up for a feud with Bianca Belair.

The Queen is technically a SmackDown superstar, or at least she was prior to disappearing from television many months ago. Still, WWE is often loose with the brand extension. They could also claim that her SmackDown contract expired and she signed with the red brand.

Regardless of the reasoning given, a Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair feud feels natural. Belair has defeated Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch at the past two WrestleManias. She's also defeated Bayley at major events. Charlotte is the last of the Four Horsewomen for Bianca to conquer.

#4. Meiko Satomura could be Belair's final boss

Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport

Meiko Satomura is known as The Final Boss. The Japanese icon has been wrestling for decades. For context, she even wrestled for World Championship Wrestling in the 1990s.

In 2022, Meiko was the ace of NXT UK. She held the NXT UK Women's Championship until NXT Worlds Collide. The WWE NXT UK brand was discontinued that night and Meiko hasn't been seen very much since.

There's a chance that the experienced veteran could show up on the main roster for an epic fight with Bianca Belair built around respect. Can the EST of WWE defeat The Final Boss and prove herself to be the world beater that so many believe Belair to be?

#3. Ronda Rousey and Bianca could have a champion vs. champion match

Ronda Rousey

While Bianca Belair is the reigning RAW Women's Champion in her first reign, Ronda Rousey is the SmackDown Women's Champion. She first won the title earlier this year when she defeated Charlotte Flair.

The Baddest Woman On The Planet briefly lost the belt to Liv Morgan, but she reclaimed the gold at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. Rousey has remained a dominant threat ever since, with very few stars capable of standing up to the mixed martial artist.

A big-time match between Bianca Belair and Ronda Rousey could make for an incredible bout. Both are major stars who have been protected in World Wrestling Entertainment. Both Belair and Rousey rarely lose, and when they do, it's typically by fluke or via an underhanded tactic. The two clashing could be the main event of a Premium Live Event in 2023.

#2. Bianca and Alexa Bliss will likely clash soon

A match fans need to see in 2023 is one that is already being teased. The WWE Universe absolutely needs to see Bianca Belair defend her RAW Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss.

The two stars have never battled one-on-one, which is the reason in and of itself for the match to take place. It is rare for a first-time ever match to take place between two decorated champions, so this is an opportunity WWE shouldn't pass up.

The two former friends are already set to battle at some point for the RAW Women's Championship. More importantly, Alexa is teasing a potential heel turn and character change. Of all the bouts on the list, this match is most likely to occur, and it'll happen sooner rather than later.

#1. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair could be the top women's feud in 2023

C4RNIV0RE 🇺🇦 @C4RNIV0RE9273 Main Event: BIANCA BELAIR vs RHEA RIPLEY For The RAW Women's Championship



Bianca has had an amazing year but this is Rhea's moment she should get a special entrance like HHH level of special (Live performance of her entrance by Motionless In White?) she should win the match Main Event: BIANCA BELAIR vs RHEA RIPLEY For The RAW Women's Championship Bianca has had an amazing year but this is Rhea's moment she should get a special entrance like HHH level of special (Live performance of her entrance by Motionless In White?) she should win the match https://t.co/XP9jEIdEAj

Rhea Ripley is one of the most feared superstars in all of World Wrestling Entertainment. Since joining WWE, she's been a member of the NXT UK, NXT, and RAW roster. Ripley has also won titles on every single one of those brands.

The former RAW Women's Champion is now best known as The Eradicator of The Judgment Day. After spending much of 2022 on the injured list, she's back in the ring and better than ever, which spells doom for much of the women's division.

A big-time match between Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair feels inevitable. They are both two of the top stars in the business and women around whom the company can build a brand around. They may not just wrestle once, they could end up fighting all throughout 2023.

Another reason why the two should battle comes down to the fact that they were meant to clash in 2022. Rhea was the number one contender for Bianca's title but couldn't have her championship match due to injury. 2023 should be the year fans finally witness it.

