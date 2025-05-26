Champion vs. Champion, RAW star to get revenge for major loss? - 4 Feuds for Stephanie Vaquer following WWE Battleground

WWE NXT Battleground aired tonight, and the show was a massive success. About 8,000 fans were in attendance for the event, which featured several excellent bouts and some major moments.

Arguably, the match of the night was a singles match between Jordynne Grace and Stephanie Vaquer. Ultimately, Stephanie managed to defeat Jordynne. This has led to many fans wondering what major rival or story she will have next.

It was later revealed that Stephanie Vaquer will defend her NXT Women's Championship against Jacy Jayne on NXT this week. Since the two have already feuded, this will likely just be a filler defense that could even set up Stephanie's next rivalry.

So, who could step up and feud with Stephanie moving forward? This article will take a look at four potential rivals for the NXT NXT Women's Champion following Battleground. This includes a RAW star with a grudge, a current champion, and a star from AAA.

Below are four feuds for Stephanie Vaquer following WWE Battleground.

#4. Sol Ruca could challenge Stephanie Vaquer to a Champion vs. Champion Match that turns into a feud

Sol Ruca is one of the most impressive athletes in WWE today. She is capable of feats of athleticism that almost nobody else can pull off. Her match at Battleground with Kelani Jordan is a great example of how good Sol can be.

On top of being extremely talented, the young Sol is already quite successful. She won the WWE Speed Women's Championship and the NXT Women's North American Championship. To this day, Sol holds both titles at once.

An interesting feud could develop between the two. Stephanie had two titles but chose to give one up. Sol could challenge Vaquer on that decision, claiming she's weak for giving a title up. Ruca could then aim to become a triple champion, while Stephanie could try to prove she can be a double champion if the North American Title is also on the line.

#3. Lola Vice has teased wanting to challenge Stephanie Vaquer

Lola Vice is a rising star. The talented Latina is one of NXT's brightest prospects. Not only is she loaded with charisma, but the confident WWE star shows a lot of potential in the ring. Her MMA background blends seamlessly with her pro wrestling style.

Recently, Vice and Stephanie Vaquer have appeared in several segments together. While they have shown respect to one another, they have also made it clear that Lola wants the NXT Women's Championship, and Stephanie has no interest in losing it.

Lola teasing her desire to win the NXT Women's Championship could lead to a full-blown feud between the two women. Vice jumping Stephanie and returning to her heel roots could serve as a very interesting starting point in their rivalry.

#2. AAA's Chik Tormenta appeared on NXT Battleground

WWE broke major news during WrestleMania 41 weekend. The Sports Entertainment juggernaut announced that they have acquired AAA, a lucha company based out of Mexico.

Ahead of Worlds Collide in two weeks, two luchadores from AAA appeared at WWE NXT Battleground. Veteran Dalys and the very talented Chik Tormenta were both at the show. Notably, they also had a stare-down with Stephanie.

This could develop into a long-term rivalry. Stephanie could represent NXT and World Wrestling Entertainment against Chik, who can represent AAA. The two could even compete at Worlds Collide and later at various NXT and AAA events this year. It would generate a lot of attention on this new acquisition.

#1. Ivy Nile could return to WWE NXT from RAW, seeking revenge

Ivy Nile is the Pitbull of American Made. She, along with The Creed Brothers, is sitting under the learning tree of Chad Gable. So far, it hasn't led her to gold, but that could change in the near future.

Interestingly, Ivy Nile and Stephanie Vaquer aren't strangers to one another. On the WWE Monday Night RAW episode from April 28, 2025, the two went one-on-one. Stephanie won in around 10 minutes.

The two had great chemistry, but Ivy is likely fuming after such a brutal loss. Given that she isn't doing much on RAW at the moment, the American Made star could potentially return to NXT, though it might be just for one feud.

She could attack Stephanie, perhaps jump her and clip her knee. From there, it could lead to a series of matches where Ivy attempts to win her first title.

