Champion vs. Champion, return after 100+ days? - 4 WrestleMania 41 dream matches that could be set up at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

After an eventful and controversial Royal Rumble, the build to WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 is well and truly underway. The Toronto premium live event looks incredible on paper, with two stacked Chamber matches being the main attractions. The rest of the card is just as epic, with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn writing the next chapter of their eternal story in an Unsanctioned Match while Trish Stratus will also compete in her hometown.

Being the final PLE before WrestleMania 41, Elimination Chamber will have huge stakes for The Show of Shows. Not only will the Chamber match winners receive world title shots, but the event could also set up more matches for The Showcase of The Immortals. Be it through Chamber eliminations or surprise returns, we could see multiple WrestleMania rivalries take shape in the Rogers Center.

Here are four potential dream WrestleMania 41 matches that could be set up at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

#4: Randy Orton could return to set up a dream WrestleMania 41 match with Kevin Owens

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens share quite a history in WWE. The duo have not only faced each other several times in singles and tag team matches but also teamed up for extended periods. After months of allying against the likes of The Bloodline and A-Town Down Under, their partnership hit an iceberg when Owens turned on Cody Rhodes and later put The Viper on the shelf.

The Apex Predator has not been seen since November 2024, when The Prizefighter hit him with a Piledriver. The Canadian star, meanwhile, has been busy trying to dethrone The American Nightmare and is now set to battle eternal frenemy Sami Zayn in an Unsanctioned Match. This "no rules" contest is perfect for the 14-time world champion to make his long-awaited return after a 100+ day absence.

The Legend Killer costing his former partner victory in Toronto could then set the stage for a dream first-ever one-on-one WrestleMania match between the duo.

#3: Bianca Belair could win the 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber match to set up a dream match with Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41

Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley is arguably THE biggest possible women's dream match in WWE today. The EST and The Eradicator shared an intense rivalry in NXT before taking parallel paths to megastardom on the main roster. The duo have thus far largely remained apart, but an eventual era-defining clash between them feels inevitable.

Given that Ripley is the Women's World Champion, Rumble winner Charlotte Flair has chosen Tiffany Stratton for WrestleMania 41 and Belair is one of the favorites to win the Elimination Chamber match, could it be time for the dream match? It has been rumored that the epic bout is planned for Las Vegas, meaning that it could be set up by the women's tag team champion winning in Toronto.

If ever there was a women's match that deserved to headline on The Grandest Stage of Them All for the first time in four years, this is it!

#2: John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes

2025 Royal Rumble runner-up John Cena is arguably the biggest favorite to win the 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber match. The 16-time world champion has vowed to win his record 17th title at his last WrestleMania, which many fans have gotten behind. Standing in his way are CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul.

Other than The Second City Saint, none of the other competitors seems likely to stop The Franchise Player from punching his ticket to The Show of Shows. However, The Straight Edge Superstar seems to be on a collision course with Logan Paul. If Triple H and Co. don't pull off another Rumble-esque swerve, then the fans could see Cena face Cody Rhodes in a dream match at WrestleMania 41.

Shall we witness a battle between arguably the two biggest "white meat" babyface champions of the 21st century on The Grandest Stage of Them All? Will we instead see The Cenation Leader square off with The Maverick while The American Nightmare battles The Voice of The Voiceless? There's a litany of WrestleMania 41 dream match possibilities at the other end of the Chamber.

#1: Roman Reigns costing Seth Rollins the 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber match could set up a WrestleMania 41 dream match

The former Shield brothers seem destined for their first one-on-one WrestleMania clash [Credit: WWE.com]

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins share a long, illustrious, and complicated history in WWE. From debuting and winning tag team gold together to The Shield's brief reunions over the years, they have been brothers at arms. They have also been great enemies, with Rollins betraying The Hounds of Justice, dethroning Reigns twice, and helping Cody Rhodes end The Tribal Chief's iconic reign at WrestleMania XL.

The duo have been through everything together in the Stamford-based promotion, but they have never had a singles match at WrestleMania. However, given that The Visionary wrote The Head of The Table off with two ringside stomps at Royal Rumble, the dream 'Mania clash might be on the horizon. There's a good chance that Reigns will cost his Shield brother the Elimination Chamber match.

The question is, will The Tribal Chief show up in the Rogers Center to exact his revenge on Rollins?

