"Character goes out the window" - Vince Russo highlights the problem with modern wrestling matches [Exclusive]

Vince Russo has commented on what he believes to be a major problem with the way modern wrestling matches are constructed, and how this can lead to the character side of wrestling being forgotten about entirely.

Speaking to SK Wrestling's Lee Walker, the former WWE writer and creative described how he felt the business has changed over the past decade and a half.

Here is what Russo had to say:

"I started seeing this change in 2006. And let me tell you what I started seeing. I started seeing young guys walking around in the back all daily, and this is what they’re doing… They’re going through their entire match move by move, memorizing every single spot… So now, as a wrestler, you’re supposed to have a character. Every character acts differently in the ring. Jake the Snake as a character is acting different than the Macho Man. Savage is acting different than Hogan. Hogan is acting different than Piper. You’re bringing your personality into that match. But here’s the problem, Lee: When you’re memorizing 50 spots, the first thing that goes out the window is your character. Because you’re trying to remember how to get from Point A to Point B to Point C to Point D. You’re totally forgetting about getting your character over. So now, all of a sudden, what that turns into is, all these wrestlers memorizing their spots, their characters go out the window. Because they can’t remember both."

Vince Russo on why shows with "Wrestlers" aren't for everyone

Vince Russo also commented on why wrestling shows with just "Wrestlers" as opposed to characters doesn't suit most audiences.

"So guess what? All of a sudden you have a show from beginning to end with Wrestlers. And the only people that that show is going to appeal to are wrestling fans. If you are a ‘Television Viewer’ you are not going to be interested in that show."

You can watch the full clip between Vince Russo and Lee Walker below:

