'Character' Issues: WWE has struggled to come up with original gimmicks

WWE has long been known for its ability to repackage wrestlers and make them into mega stars. Vince McMahon's genius was always measured by his uncanny ability to come up with something no one with an ounce of sanity would ever formulate in their mind. And, somehow, he seemed to be correct the majority of the time.

The greatest creation in WWE history, The Undertaker, was merely a really big guy with amazing ability. But as 'Mean Mark Callous', the real-life Mark Callaway would never have achieved the success or legendary status he has since donning the black hat and gloves.

It's a gimmick that never should have worked. The premise of an undead voodoo funeral director who can control lightning sounds more like a bad Stephen King novel than sports entertainment. However, both Callaway and McMahon made it work.

In the past few years, WWE has struggled to come up with original characters like they did before.

Flash forward to today, and WWE doesn't look remotely like the creative laboratory it used to be. They haven't come up with anything original (like The Undertaker) in many years. Coincidentally, they've really only 'made' a handful of stars over the last 20 years.

More often, they have either rehashed old characters and stereotypes or just left the wrestlers as they were. There really hasn't been a fantastic, standout new persona in the promotion for quite a while now.

A great example of this was the recent decision to turn Karion Kross into a gladiator. Though to be fair, he looked more like he was part of Demolition than an ancient Roman.

Not only is it an old idea that has been tried before (with Faroooq), but it even failed the first time. What made the creative team at WWE think it was going to be a hit the second time around?

Part of the problem with trying to go back to traditional characters is that the wrestling world - and the world in general - has changed a lot since the early 90's. It's far less innocent. People have very little suspension of disbelief due to the fact that they have access to information on every aspect of entertainment and media.

There are also fewer young kids watching wrestling now, so you're pandering to a different demographic these days. So unless it's particularly good, it's hard to get a gimmick over; people just don't buy in like they used to.

But it's not an impossible feat. Performers like recent AEW signee Danhausen have created original and quirky characters that successfully balance being an athlete and an entertainer. With the enormous creative team that WWE has, you'd think they could come up with something more original than Latin lovers, a mobster or a clique of gangsters.

While it's been pretty obvious that Vince McMahon has been on the decline creatively, one would think that the man would still have at least one more Doink the Clown or Yokozuna-type gimmick up his sleeve.

So the question for WWE these days is: where have all the characters gone?

What is your favorite gimmick in WWE today? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

