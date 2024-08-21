Charlotte Flair & 3 other female stars who may return to WWE before the end of 2024

WWE continues to make roster changes. The company has signed some new talents while other superstars have been released. At the same time, some have been ruled out with injuries, while others have made their in-ring returns.

In the women's division, a few superstars have been out due to injuries or hiatus but are expected to return soon, including former Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

That said, let's take a look at four of them:

#4. Carmella is a former champion in WWE

Carmella has been out of action since March 2023 (Photo credit: WWE.com)

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

She has been out since March 2023 due to maternity leave. She gave birth to her first child with Corey Graves in November 2023, but she hasn't returned to the ring yet.

Trending

Carmella has revealed that she is currently dealing with an injury she sustained during delivery. The former champion said she 'would love to return' and is hopeful she will be back in the coming months.

"I would love to return. Obviously I’m so immersed in this motherhood world right now, but honestly, I actually have an injury from delivery. I have a lot of nerve damage that happened, and my foot is kind of nonfunctional right now.... Hopefully, eventually, I’ll get there, but right now, I’m just kind of working," Carmella said in an interview back in June, [H/T Yahoo Sports]

It remains to be seen when she will come back.

#3. Dakota Kai

She recently suffered a knee injury, and there is no official timetable for her return. However, she is expected to miss eight to ten weeks, so a return in November could be a likely scenario.

She was part of a feud between Damage CTRL and the new faction that consisted of Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Sonya Deville. She is expected to go after Deville once she is back.

#2. Alexa Bliss

The former Women's Champion has been out from WWE since the 2023 Royal Rumble due to maternity leave. 19 months later, the company has been teasing her return for months.

It is unclear when Triple H and the creative team will bring her back, but it should happen soon. Should she appear on RAW, she could join the Wyatt Sicks as the final member of the faction.

On the other hand, if she joins the SmackDown roster, she should have a face turn and go after the new WWE Women's Champion, Nia Jax.

#1. Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair has been out since December 2023 after sustaining multiple knee injuries on SmackDown. She had surgery and made a full recovery, which would last for nine to 12 months.

Thus, she should be back before the end of the year and move to SmackDown to go after Jax or the new Ms. Money in the Bank, Tiffany Stratton.

She could also move to RAW and reignite her feud with Rhea Ripley, but this is not likely, as the latter's feud with reigning Women's World Champion Liv Morgan is far from over.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback