Carmella gives an honest update 5 months after giving birth

WWE Superstar Carmella has been away from WWE for some time. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion recently shared an honest update after welcoming her firstborn five months ago.

Carmella made waves during her time in WWE before taking a break after announcing her pregnancy. She started dating WWE commentator Corey Graves in 2019, and the two got married in April 2022.

After an ectopic pregnancy, which resulted in a miscarriage, she gave birth to their first child together on November 8, 2023. While she has been off the radar for most of her time away from the ring, the former SmackDown Women’s Champion took to Instagram to share an honest update five months after giving birth.

She posted a message on her Instagram stories to talk about how difficult life can get as the newborn grows up. It takes a toll on the mother, who has to constantly cancel plans due to uncertainties.

"It's been a rough few weeks. 4 month sleep regression is real teething. Every day I feel like I'm not doing enough. Everything gives me mom guilt. I also have plans/aspirations for the day but end up canceling everything because I have zero energy to do anything. The newborn phase was hard, but no one talks about this 5 month mark [crying emoji]," she wrote.

Carmella added in her next story that life was amazing with the newborn. She added that people thought that everything was easy by looking at others' lives on social media, which was not true.

"Life is amazing. I'm beyond blessed. I've never loved anything more than being a mom. This is the happiest I've been in my life," she added.

A screenshot of her two Instagram stories (Image via Carmella's Instagram)

Many women in WWE have returned to the ring after giving birth to continue their wrestling journey.

Carmella could follow in Becky Lynch’s footsteps to make a great WWE return

Becky Lynch went on an indefinite hiatus after announcing her pregnancy while holding the RAW Women’s Championship. Her departure allowed Asuka to become the new champion as she was already a Money in the Bank briefcase holder.

Lynch gave birth to her first child with Seth Rollins and worked hard to return to the ring soon after. She showed that women can do anything and continue to get better at it.

Carmella could do something similar and return to the WWE ring later this year. She is among the top names in the company, and fans would love to see the former women's champion return soon.

The star could potentially return to SmackDown as her husband Corey Graves is not the lead commentator of the brand. She could return at the same time as Alexa Bliss who has also been out of action after the birth of her first child.

