Charlotte Flair & Andrade divorce - 3 things we know 

As per reports, WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair and Andrade have decided to part ways. This report comes after Flair returned to WWE for the first time since 2023. The Queen missed the entirety of 2024 and came back last Saturday to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Flair and Andrade's divorce brings an end to their marriage, which lasted for two years. The couple began dating in 2019 and got engaged a year later. In 2022, they got married in El Idolo's home country of Mexico. However, this marriage, as reported by TMZ, seems to have ended.

In this article, we will look at the three things we know about Charlotte Flair and Andrade's divorce:

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

#3. Charlotte Flair filed for divorce

Trending

As per TMZ, it was Charlotte Flair who filed for divorce from Andrade. However, it's also been reported that it's not clear whether the court records state a reason behind the split. Flair's divorce from the Mexican wrestling sensation is her third.

The Queen's first marriage to Riki Johnson lasted between 2010 to 2013. Flair revealed in Second Nature, a joint autobiography along with her father Ric Flair, that she divorced Johnson after being a victim of domestic violence on many occasions. Later, she married wrestler Bram in 2013 and the couple parted ways in 2015.

#2. Charlotte Flair's divorce from Andrade was completed after the latter's return to WWE

The report from TMZ stated that Charlotte filed for divorce from Andrade in June 2024. However, it was in October, when a judge appeared to sign off the papers. This means that the legal formalities were done after Andrade had already returned to WWE.

In December 2023, Andrade's time at the Tony Khan-led AEW came to an end. It was in January 2024 that the Mexican wrestler returned to WWE. Since then, he has been involved in several matches in the Stamford-based promotion.

#1. Charlotte Flair and Andrade will continue competing on the same brand

As of this writing, Charlotte and Andrade are both part of the Nick Aldis-led Friday Night SmackDown. However, it's also worth noting that after winning the Women's Royal Rumble 2025, Flair will be appearing on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW.

So, if she decides to challenge Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, then Flair could be seen on Monday Night RAW. It will be interesting to see what The Queen says about her future in the upcoming episode of the red brand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback