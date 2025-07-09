Charlotte Flair to back out of Evolution 2 and be replaced by former WWE Women’s Champion? Looking at the possibility

The Queen Charlotte Flair has not been engaged in a big feud since her return to the company at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. After failing to win the WWE Women’s Championship against Tiffany Stratton at The Grandest Stage of Them All, Flair has been teasing new storylines and matches, and has now aligned herself with her former friend Alexa Bliss.

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss picked up a massive tag team victory on SmackDown last week, which led to the company adding them to a massive Fatal Four-Way Tag Match for the Women’s Tag Team Championships at Evolution 2025. The fans have been quite excited about the action that would unfold on the show, which could lead to some major developments ahead of SummerSlam.

However, The Queen could end up causing a major twist at the very last moment. This week’s episode of the Friday night show could feature Flair backing out of the massive tag team match. She could say it wasn't her choice and she was made to team with Alexa and walk out on the team. This would leave Little Miss Bliss with no choice but to enter WWE Evolution alone, seeing as how late it is for her to find a new partner.

However, in a shocking turn of events, she could be joined by her former friend, and former Money in the Bank winner, Nikki Cross, in a surprise appearance during the Fatal Four-Way Match, leading to a victory for the duo. This would enhance the potential storyline between Bliss and The Wyatt Sicks, and result in both women getting gold.

Bliss could possibly join the faction if this happens at Evolution, which could further lead to a possible storyline between Bliss and The Queen Charlotte Flair at a stage like The Biggest Party of The Summer. Fans will now have to wait and see what WWE has in store for both women next.

Alexa Bliss shared her thoughts on Nikki Cross’ run with The Wyatt Sicks on WWE SmackDown recently

The Goddess Alexa Bliss has been quite vocal about her potential storyline with The Wyatt Sicks, which the fans have been expecting since her return. During a recent Fanatics signing, the former women’s champion addressed the work of the faction and if she had plans to join them. In addition, she also discussed Nikki’s work in the group.

“I think Windham [Rotunda] said it best when he said we will always be connected in some way. Whether that’s with the Wyatts or not, I’m not sure but, obviously, we’re all in this Bray [Wyatt] Universe together, and I think it would be something that’s awesome down the line. 100%... It’s amazing [she said about Nikki Cross’ new look]. It’s incredible. I think it suits her so well. It’s the perfect amount of scary, and I think it rounds out The Wyatt Sicks in a way that something was missing in the dynamics of the puppets, and I think Nikki’s look is what completed it.” (H/T - Fightful)

With Alexa Bliss open to joining the faction, only time will tell what WWE has in store for the star next.

