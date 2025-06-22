5-time WWE champion "100%" interested in joining The Wyatt Sicks as the sixth member

The Wyatt Sicks have been one member short since they arrived in WWE, but it is widely speculated that the final member is none other than the late Bray Wyatt. His spirit continues to live on through the lantern every time Uncle Howdy and his Firefly Fun House puppets grace the WWE Universe with their presence.

However, a three-time RAW Women's and two-time SmackDown Women's Champion is open to the idea of aligning herself with The Wyatt Sicks. During a recent Fanatics Signing, Alexa Bliss said that she will always be connected to the Bray Wyatt universe, whether she joins The Wyatt Sicks or not.

That said, Bliss confirmed that she would be 100% down to joining the spooky faction down the road.

“I think Windham [Rotunda] said it best when he said we will always be connected in some way. Whether that’s with the Wyatts or not, I’m not sure but, obviously, we’re all in this Bray [Wyatt] universe together, and I think it would be something that’s awesome down the line. 100 %.”

Little Miss Bliss also shared her thoughts on her frenemy Nikki Cross' gimmick.

“It’s amazing [she said about Nikki Cross’ new look]. It’s incredible. I think it suits her so well. It’s the perfect amount of scary, and I think it rounds out The Wyatt Sicks in a way that something was missing in the dynamics of the puppets, and I think Nikki’s look is what completed it.” (H/T: Fightful)

What's next for Alexa Bliss in WWE?

Alexa Bliss had a disappointing night on SmackDown this past week, as she lost to Asuka in the semifinal of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. Later on in the show, she helped Charlotte Flair fend off Chelsea Green and the Secret Hervice. However, The Queen gave Bliss a cold shoulder and walked out on her.

Alexa Bliss has now addressed her situation with Charlotte Flair, teasing a mega match at Evolution 2.

"I wasn’t [part of the first WWE Evolution PLE]. Well, I was, but I got hurt. So then I wasn’t a part of it. But I got to stand ringside, but I’m hoping to actually be a part of it this year because last time, it was such a bummer not being able to participate but, yeah, I would love to be in it. Right now, I’m having a little issue with Charlotte [Flair], so maybe that kind of makes its way to Evolution. We’ll see.”

Bliss and Flair last faced each other in a singles match at Extreme Rules 2021. The Queen emerged victorious that night and tore her rival's Lilly Doll apart. Is Little Miss Bliss planning to exact revenge on the second-generation star? Fans must stay tuned to find out how things unfold between the two as WWE Evolution 2 fast approaches.

