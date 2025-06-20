WWE drops major Alexa Bliss tease ahead of SmackDown

WWE dropped a major Alexa Bliss tease ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown. The veteran will be competing in a high-stakes match during this week's edition of the blue brand in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Bliss defeated Charlotte Flair, Alba Fyre, and Candice LeRae in a Fatal Four-Way Match on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown to advance to the next round of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. Meanwhile, Asuka returned to action this past Monday night on RAW and also picked up a victory in her Queen of the Ring Fatal Four-Way qualifying match. Bliss will now square off against The Empress of Tomorrow in the semifinal of the tournament tonight on SmackDown.

Ahead of the show, the promotion shared a video of Bliss trying to feed Lilly a doughnut, potentially hinting that the mysterious character could play a role in her match tonight. You can check out the video in the Instagram post below.

Bliss competed in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match earlier this month, but Naomi emerged victorious.

Former WWE writer claims Alexa Bliss should have won Money in the Bank

Wrestling legend and former head writer for the Stamford-based promotion Vince Russo believes WWE made a mistake by not having Alexa Bliss capture the Money in the Bank contract at the PLE earlier this month.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that Naomi winning the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match was a mistake. He suggested that The Wyatt Sicks should have helped Bliss pick up the victory to start her storyline with the faction.

"Go back to Money in the Bank, it’s the usual suspects. Naomi wins. You’re gonna sit there and tell me Alexa Bliss didn’t need this more to kick off the whole Wyatt Sicks program? We’ve been down this road with Naomi. Naomi is already in an angle with Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair." [18:25 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Asuka missed over a year of action before her return this past Monday night on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see if Alexa Bliss can defeat the former champion to advance in the Queen of the Ring Tournament tonight on SmackDown.

