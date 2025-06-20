The WWE Queen of the Ring opening round matches have now begun. Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Jade Cargill, and Roxanne Perez each won individual Fatal Four-Way Matches to advance to the semifinals.

Jade Cargill and Roxanne Perez will clash on Monday Night RAW next week. However, a semifinals match will take place on Friday Night SmackDown tonight, featuring Asuka going one-on-one with Alexa Bliss.

This is going to be an exciting match, one that is quite interesting too, as Alexa and Asuka have a lot of history together in World Wrestling Entertainment. The two have been foes and friends. In fact, they even held the Women's Tag Team Title together in the past.

What will happen when the two former world champions clash in the Queen of the Ring Tournament? This article will take a look at a handful of possible finishes for when Asuka and Alexa go at it on the blue brand tonight.

Below are four finishes for Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss on WWE SmackDown.

#4. Asuka could win the bout clean

Asuka is one of the greatest wrestlers in the history of the company's women's division. She is a former WWE Women's Champion, SmackDown Women's Champion, and RAW Women's Champion. Additionally, she has held the Tag Team Title in the past.

The dangerous thing about The Empress is that she has numerous ways to finish an opponent off. She has the Asuka Lock, dangerous kicks, her running leaping hip attack, and several other moves that have taken out top WWE stars in the past, including Raquel Rodriguez on RAW this week.

When Asuka and Alexa clash on WWE SmackDown, The Empress could hit that vicious running hip attack again. If she nails the move successfully, it will likely knock Alexa out and secure Asuka a clean victory.

#3. Alexa Bliss could pick up the pinfall victory on WWE SmackDown

While Asuka is an incredible wrestler, it would be silly to sleep on Alexa Bliss. WWE fans know that The Goddess has also been incredibly successful in World Wrestling Entertainment, even if not in as dominant a manner as Asuka has been.

Alexa is a multiple-time WWE Women's Champion, having held the title alongside both Asuka and Nikki Cross. Additionally, the former Women's Money in the Bank winner has held both the RAW Women's Championship and the SmackDown Women's Championship in the past.

On Friday Night SmackDown tonight, Alexa could hit Asuka with her variation of The Sister Abigail to pick up the victory. Alternatively, she could go to the top rope and nail Twisted Bliss. Regardless, it might be enough to take Asuka out as clean as a whistle.

#2. Charlotte Flair could cost Alexa Bliss the victory out of spite

Charlotte Flair is the most decorated female athlete in WWE history. She is a 14-time world champion, a two-time Royal Rumble winner, a former Women's Tag Team Champion, and a former NXT Women's Champion. She has accomplished nearly everything there is to achieve.

The Queen has recently been engaged in a story with Alexa. Bliss has tried to befriend Charlotte on WWE SmackDown, but Flair has turned down Alexa. Last week on SmackDown, Charlotte appeared poised to win the Queen of the Ring Tournament, only for Alexa to get the victory quickly. Flair was furious.

That anger has likely turned into bitterness and may lead to interference due to spite on SmackDown. Charlotte could come out and cost Alexa the victory, possibly with a distraction or a big boot behind the referee's back. Flair's past friendship with Asuka likely won't play a role in this decision, however. It is all due to spite.

#1. The Wyatt Sicks could help The Goddess defeat The Empress of Tomorrow

The Wyatt Sicks is a dangerous faction on WWE SmackDown. The group first debuted last year on RAW and remains a five-person unit. Uncle Howdy is the leader of the group, and he's joined by Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan, and Dexter Lumis.

There is a chance that The Wyatt Sicks, or at least one member of the group, could appear tonight to help Alexa win. For example, Nikki Cross could show up, strike fear into Asuka, and allow for Bliss to nail her Sister Abigail variation out of nowhere.

If The Wyatt Sicks help Alexa win on Friday Night SmackDown, it could mean the stable finally grows. Ever since the faction debuted, fans have assumed Alexa would be the sixth member of The Sicks. Now, she can officially take on that role this Friday on SmackDown.

