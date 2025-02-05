WWE mysteriously spoils the identity of the sixth and final member of the Wyatt Sicks

The Wyatt Sicks may have terrorized the entire WWE locker room since their arrival last year, but the faction is still believed to be one member short. It looks like WWE has accidentally spoiled the identity of the sixth and final member of Uncle Howdy's stable.

The Wyatt Sicks currently consists of five members, featuring Erick Rowan (Rambling Rabbit), Nikki Cross (Abby the Witch), Joe Gacy (Huskus the Pig), Dexter Lumis (Mercy the Buzzard), and the leader Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas).

The group has been absent from WWE programming in 2025. The last time the Wyatt Sicks were on TV was during the December 23, 2024, edition of RAW. That night, they came to the aid of Dexter Lumis after Final Testament caused a disqualification during his match with The Miz.

Uncle Howdy, on the other hand, hasn't been seen since the December 9 episode of RAW, where he and his members lost to the Final Testament. Amidst their absence, WWE quietly ended their rivalry with Karrion Kross and drafted the Wyatt Sicks to SmackDown via the transfer window.

Recent rumors have suggested that one of the Wyatt Sicks members is currently out injured, which is why they haven't returned yet. Whenever they return, they may not be alone.

Alexa Bliss' Lilly doll now has the number six emblazoned in one of her eyes, which all but confirms she would be the sixth member of the Wyatt Sicks.

Five Feet of Fury has long been associated with the Wyatt Sicks due to her history with the late Bray Wyatt's alter ego, the Fiend.

Prior to her maternity leave, Bliss was being stalked by Uncle Howdy. A potential alliance between the two could be in the works now that Alexa Bliss is back on the road.

What's next for Alexa Bliss in WWE?

Alexa Bliss made her highly anticipated return during the Women's Royal Rumble Match this past weekend.

She entered the match at Number 21, lasting a little over ten minutes before being eliminated by Liv Morgan.

Following her return, it was reported that she had been signed to a five-year deal with the Stamford-based promotion.

Rumor has it that Bliss will be sent over to RAW and that she won't be a part of the Wyatt Sicks as many speculated. But she was nowhere to be seen during the fallout episode of RAW after Royal Rumble.

WWE has yet to make an official announcement on her status. Will she be on SmackDown this week? Fans must tune in this Friday to find out.

