Charlotte Flair to bring back 20-time champion after 4 years on WWE RAW tonight? Chances explored

At last night's Royal Rumble, Charlotte Flair made her comeback to WWE for the first time since the December 8, 2023 edition of SmackDown, where she suffered an injury. Flair's return to the ring was marked with immense success as she won the 30-woman match.

To celebrate the same, The Queen will be making an appearance on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW. While Flair is expected to come out on her own, there is a chance she could bring out a 20-time champion with her. Her father Ric Flair.

As per reports, Charlotte Flair's return to WWE will witness her take on a 'Top Girl' persona. The 14-time World Champion is expected to embrace and highlight her family legacy in this upcoming run with the Stamford-based promotion. Hence, it would make sense for Ric Flair to make his first appearance in the company for four years, to accompany his daughter when she celebrates tonight.

The 16-time World Champion's potential return might not necessarily indicate him taking up a managerial role, but instead coming out in support of his daughter. He could cut a promo in typical Ric Flair style and attempt to put The Queen over as she reportedly is set to embrace this Top Girl persona.

However, even if Ric decides to return to a managerial role, Charlotte could benefit a lot from his experience. After all, The Nature Boy is a 16-time World Champion, a former Intercontinental Champion, and a three-time WWE Tag Team Champion.

Ric Flair reacted to Charlotte Flair's win at the Royal Rumble 2025

Charlotte Flair's victory at the Royal Rumble was indeed an emotional moment for her and her family. After all, Charlotte had missed the entirety of 2024 due to her severe injury, and coming back and winning the eponymous match was indeed the best way she could have returned.

While many members of the WWE Universe celebrated Charlotte's victory last Saturday, her father Ric Flair also wrote a message for her. Taking to X (fka Twitter), The Nature Boy celebrated his daughter's return and mentioned he was a proud father.

"What An Epic Return! I Am Such A Proud Father! Your Hard Work Always Pays Off! Congratulations On Winning The 2025 Royal Rumble ! The First Woman To Win 2 Royal Rumbles! WOOOOO," wrote Ric Flair.

With her victory at Royal Rumble, The Queen now has the chance to face Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley or WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see whom Charlotte Flair decides to fight and whether Ric Flair accompanies her on this journey starting tonight.

