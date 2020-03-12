Charlotte Flair comments on her brutal assault on Rhea Ripley during tonight's NXT

Charlotte inflicted significant pain on Rhea Ripley during tonight's NXT

After Charlotte Flair won this year's Women's Royal Rumble, she took some time to choose which women's champion she'll be challenging for WrestleMania 36. Finally, at TakeOver: Portland, The Queen attacked NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley from behind and then challenged her for the NXT Women's Title at WrestleMania.

Ripley appeared on this week's episode of RAW and decked out Charlotte with a hard slap. Flair showed up on tonight's episode of NXT to confront Ripley in front of a hostile NXT crowd. After exchanging few words, things got heated up quickly and Charlotte laid out Ripley by attacking Ripley's leg with the Figure Four leglock.

The 10-time Women's Champion then took to Twitter to comment on her attack towards Ripley.

What did Charlotte Flair say?

Charlotte posted a picture of her standing tall over Rhea Ripley following her attack on the NXT Women's Champion accompanied by a caption. She mocked Ripley's nickname, i.e. 'The Nightmare' by writing that people can wake up from nightmares, but the 'queendom' is forever.

Nightmares can be woken up from but the queendom is forever 👸🏼 pic.twitter.com/jXyfnYMC4M — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 12, 2020

Ripley was the one to draw first blood tonight as she immediately attacked Flair when she was about to enter the ring. After throwing blows at each other for some time in the middle of the ring, Flair went out and slammed Ripley's leg on the steel ring post and then applied the Figure Four Leglock by wrapping her legs around the ring post to further damage Ripley's leg.