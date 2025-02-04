Charlotte Flair to create a new stable, major WrestleMania match confirmed? - 4 things The Queen can do on WWE NXT

Charlotte Flair is back on WWE television! The Queen made her return during the women's Royal Rumble match this past Saturday after several weeks of vignettes aired hyping up her comeback. She proceeded to win the iconic 30-woman battle royal.

Following her big win at the 2025 Royal Rumble, Flair appeared on Monday Night RAW. The Queen addressed the fans who gave her mixed reactions, plenty of boos included, and she was eventually confronted by Rhea Ripley.

Rhea demanded Charlotte choose her as Flair's WrestleMania opponent after The Queen was seemingly dismissive of The Eradicator. Flair opted to not make a decision on the spot and instead revealed she'll first be appearing on NXT and SmackDown.

Trending

Flair will be on NXT later tonight with the hopes of scouting out Giulia, but there is plenty more that could go down. This article will take a look at several things that The Queen might do when she returns to the developmental brand later tonight.

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

Below are four things Charlotte Flair can do on WWE NXT.

#4. She could cut a promo on Giulia

Expand Tweet

As noted, Charlotte Flair won the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble so she's going to NXT to scout one of her potential opponents. As things stand right now, her opponent could either be Tiffany Stratton, Rhea Ripley, or Giulia.

Given that Flair talked down to Rhea Ripley on WWE Monday Night RAW, it is safe to say that she'll do the same to the other champions she encounters. In fact, that could be the basis of what she does on NXT later tonight.

Charlotte could potentially cut a promo dressing down Giulia. She could claim the Japanese star isn't on her level and that success in Japan and even on NXT pales in comparison to what Flair has done. This, of course, would cause a lot of people to despise Charlotte more than they might already.

#3. Charlotte could agree to wrestle Giulia at WWE WrestleMania

The Queen made it clear that she was going to WWE NXT and SmackDown to see if either current champion "moved her," which essentially just means if either could pique her interest. It was clear that, for whatever reason, Rhea Ripley did not.

Giulia is a beast in the ring. When it comes to bell to bell action, few are at her level. Her success in Japan was unbelievable and winning the NXT Women's Championship so quickly is certainly impressive. Even a veteran like Charlotte Flair must see the talent Giulia has.

If she does, the future WWE Hall of Famer could shock everyone by making a rash decision right then and there. Flair could agree to challenge Giulia for the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania. She did it with Rhea several years ago, so why can't she do it again, this time with The Beautiful Madness?

#2. She could recruit stars to form a new faction

Expand Tweet

Charlotte Flair has done so much in WWE. She is a two-time NXT Women's Champion, a 14-time world champion, and a former tag team champion. As if that isn't enough, Flair is also a two-time Royal Rumble winner.

One thing Flair has never done, at least properly, is lead a faction. Sure, she's been part of the Four Horsewomen and brief team-ups, but she has yet to properly lead a stable in WWE. That could change soon if she starts to recruit on NXT.

For example, she could see Fatal Influence's Jacy Jayne, Jazmyn Nyx, and Fallon Henley and decide to take over the group and bring it to the main roster. Alternatively, she could recruit someone like Izzi Dame or Jaida Parker to be part of a group led by The Queen. No matter who it is, it could lead to main roster call ups.

#1. Charlotte Flair could team up with Bayley in an epic main event

Expand Tweet

Charlotte isn't the only main roster WWE star who has been making a return to NXT. Just as Charlotte will appear tonight, Bayley has made a handful of appearances on the developmental brand over the past few weeks.

Bayley has been feuding with Roxanne Perez, and by default, Cora Jade. This has even led to a major Triple Threat Match being booked for later this month: Bayley vs. Giulia vs. Roxanne Perez for the WWE NXT Women's Championship.

If Bayley appears on NXT tonight and has trouble with Roxanne and Cora, Charlotte could come to her aid. Given that Bayley and Flair are two of the Four Horsewomen, it would make sense for the pair to work together to take on the cocky rookies. We already got a taste of this in the Royal Rumble, just without Cora.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback